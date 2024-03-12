CONFIRMED: Disney Axes Decades-Old Franchise

In a recent interview, the star of a beloved Disney franchise confirmed that there will never be another installment, and they seem to be ok with that.

The Walt Disney Company is home to some of the greatest franchises of all time, including Pirates of the Caribbean, The Lion King, Toy Story, Marvel, and Star Wars.

A surprisingly beloved franchise is National Treasure. Although it wasn’t well-regarded by critics, both films had significant box-office success. This was mainly due to its exceptional cast, which includes Nicolas Cage (Ben Gates), Justin Bartha (Riley Poole), Diane Krueger (Dr. Abigail Chase), Jon Voight (Patrick Henry Gates), Sean Bean (Ian Howe), Havey Keitel (FBI Special Agent Peter Sadusky), Helen Mirren (Dr. Emily Appleton-Gates), and Ed Harris (Mitch Wilkinson).

Despite a long absence from theaters, hardcore fans are still wondering when National Treasure 3 will be released and they can get some more patriotic heist scenes where Nicolas Cage steals precious American artifacts. Unfortunately, it looks like this is never going to happen.

There Is No ‘National Treasure 3,’ “If You Want To Find Treasure, Don’t Look at Disney”

In a recent interview with ScreenRant, Nicolas Cage was asked about the future and a potential National Treasure 3. Seemingly irritated, the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) actor responded bluntly:

“Here we go! See, you’re the one that brings these things up and they go out and they eclipse everything else. No, there is no National Treasure 3. If you want to find treasure, don’t look at Disney, okay? It’s not there.”

While this could be a play on words, it truly seems like Cage is calling out the company that created the franchise. The Walt Disney Company has been under scrutiny from all angles, especially after experiencing a particularly disappointing year where only a few movies broke through.

That being said, it makes sense that Disney wouldn’t bring back the franchise. National Treasure: Book of Secrets (2007) was released 17 years ago, and the Disney+ series was lackluster, to say the least. If they really want a win, they need to turn to something that will guarantee success.

