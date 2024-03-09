Disney REVIVING 21-Year-Old Abandoned Movie

The Walt Disney Company is returning to the “sequel well” one more time with a movie abandoned 21 years ago.

In a move that has stirred both excitement and skepticism among fans, Disney has officially announced plans for a sequel to the beloved comedy Freaky Friday (2003), with Lindsay Lohan confirming her involvement. This announcement comes on the heels of Disney’s recent release of Hocus Pocus 2 (2022) just a couple of years ago, another sequel to a cult classic that has generated a mix of anticipation and concern. In an interview with People, Lohan revealed that she was “just excited to work with Jamie again and see how much further we can take it.”

“Because we talk almost every other day in general, so I think we’re going to have a lot of fun with this,” Lohan said.

For many, the news of a Freaky Friday sequel brings waves of nostalgia, as the original film, directed by Mark Waters, remains a cherished favorite among audiences worldwide. The 2003 adaptation, which was itself a remake of the 1976 film, starred Lindsay Lohan alongside Jamie Lee Curtis and proved to be a box office hit, earning praise for its humor and heartfelt exploration of family dynamics.

“As I went around the world with Halloween Ends, people wanted to know if there was going to be another Freaky Friday,” Curtis told the New York Times last year. “Something really touched a chord. When I came back, I called my friends at Disney and said, ‘It feels like there’s a movie to be made.'”

With both stars’ confirmation of their involvement in the sequel, fans are eager to see how the story will continue and what new twists and turns await. However, this announcement also raises questions about Disney’s reliance on sequels and reboots rather than pursuing original ideas.

In recent years, Disney has increasingly turned to its extensive catalog of beloved properties to capitalize on nostalgia and appeal to both new and existing audiences. While sequels and reboots can often tap into the fond memories associated with beloved classics, some argue that this trend reflects a lack of innovation and originality within the entertainment industry.

Critics point to Disney’s extensive roster of live-action remakes, sequels, and reboots as evidence of a possible creative stagnation, with the studio opting for safe bets rather than taking risks on fresh concepts. From The Lion King (2019) to Aladdin (2019) and Beauty and the Beast (2017), Disney has found commercial success by revisiting familiar stories, but at what cost to creativity and artistic innovation?

Moreover, there’s a concern among fans that the charm and magic of the original Freaky Friday may be difficult to recapture in a sequel, even with Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan set to reprise their original roles.

Despite these reservations, there’s no denying the excitement surrounding the announcement of a Freaky Friday sequel. For many, the chance to revisit the beloved characters and premise of the original film is an opportunity too enticing to pass up. Whether Disney can deliver a sequel that honors the spirit of the original while offering something new and exciting remains to be seen.

What do you think of another Disney sequel? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!