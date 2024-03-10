Disney Debuts New “Blonde” Jack Sparrow Amid ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’ Casting

Did Disney just give Jack Sparrow a new look? It appears that the answer is yes.

When Disney creates a character, they typically have a look that is hard to forget. In the Pirates of the Caribbean series, Disney created just that. Jack Sparrow is the captain of the Black Pearl, and thanks to Johnny Depp’s creative characterization of Sparrow, he has become so nuanced and unique that fans have had no choice but to fall in love with him

Sparrow’s look has remained unchanged for five movies, with his facial hair, long dark locks (some of them dreaded with fabric and charms added in), pirates hat, long coat, and overall boho vibe that leaves everything on Sparrow looking equal parts dirty and perfectly placed. After making the Walt Disney Company $4.5 billion, Disney has never looked to shake up the look of Sparrow, even after adding him into the Pirates of the Caribbean attractions at the Disney parks around the world.

While Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort never had Sparrow in their attractions to begin with, the success of the franchise made it so that the ride would be further enhanced with some Jack Sparrow animatronics all around, further cementing his look into the minds of Disney fans.

On a recent visit to Walt Disney World Resort, Sam (@countrybearsam) met Captain Jack Sparrow in line for Pirates of the Caribbean. While Sparrow does have a meet and greet spot outside of the attraction by the stage, he does not typically meet in the ride, which is certainly a unique experience.

just met CAPTAIN JACK SPARROW in line for pirates !?!? 100/10 experience 🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️

The odd thing about the photo pictured above, though, is not that the character was found inside of the ride, but that half of his hair is blonde. Jack Sparrow has always had dark brown hair, but in this photo, one layer of the hair is blonde with a single dread of blonde hair as well. The color of the characters hair was not brought up by Sam, nor by any fans who commented on her X post — however, it is a stark difference from the wig that most guests would be used to.

This photo was taken just a few days ago, and since then, we have not heard further reports of this half blonde half brunette Jack Sparrow, but it is certainly unmissable in this photo.

The Future of Pirates of the Caribbean

Disney has been using Johnny Depp’s rendition of Jack Sparrow for years now. Not only is the actor the lead of the franchise but all of the characters who meet at the Disney parks are made up to look like Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow, as are the animatronics in the ride. Jack Sparrow is not meant to just be a random pirate, he is meant to be Johnny Depp’s version of that pirate. This is why it was shocking to hear Disney drop their A-list actor.

During the Amber Heard trial, Disney decided they did not want any association with the abuse case and left Johnny Depp to walk the plank. This caused a massive upset among fans, who signed petitions and confirmed boycotts. Depp, who ended up not guilty, even confirmed that after Disney’s true loyalty was shown, he would not return to the franchise, not even for $300 million. Considering that many Disney fans do not see Pirates of the Caribbean without Johnny Depp, this can certainly put a wrench in Disney’s future plans.

Recently, we have heard that Disney would welcome Depp back to Pirates of the Caribbean 6 as a supporting role, but not a lead — that being said, Depp has not refuted the previous statement of never returning to the franchise, so Disney’s olive branch will likely not be welcomed.

A script for a sixth film has been written, and there have been rumblings of who would join the cast. We now know that Margot Robbie will be staying away from the film, but Ayo Edebiri has been slated to be in the film as a character titled “Anne”, according to numerous reports.

With so much backlash having come at Disney every time a Pirates of the Caribbean 6 update is made without Johnny Depp, another film may not be as financially viable as the first five.

Have you seen this blonde Jack Sparrow in the Disney parks?