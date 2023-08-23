Entire Disney Park Will Close Down for Four Days in September

An entire Disneyland Park is closing for four days this September.

Since 1955, the Walt Disney Company has established itself as the world’s leading magical, immersive entertainment provider. What started with just Disneyland Park in the 1950s has evolved into six resorts dotted across the globe – not to mention a second park, California Adventure, at Disneyland Resort.

Today, Disney has a grand total of 12 theme parks worldwide (plus two water parks, Typhoon Lagoon and Blizzard Beach). Its biggest – and most popular – is, by far, Walt Disney World Resort, with guests flocking to Orlando from all over the world to enjoy attractions such as Space Mountain, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.

In addition to Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World in the US, Disney also operates theme parks in Paris (Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park) and Tokyo (Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea).

Its newest parks are located in Asia, with Shanghai Disneyland opening its gates in 2016 and Hong Kong Disneyland opening to guests in 2005.

While the former found its footing almost immediately with both local visitors and those from further afield, Hong Kong Disneyland has struggled. That’s despite boasting some of Disney’s most unique attractions, such as Mystic Manor and Big Grizzly Mountain Runaway Mine Cars.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Hong Kong Disneyland had only managed to turn a profit in a handful of operating years. Since 2015, however, continuous financial losses have seen Hong Kong Disneyland plagued by rumors of closing permanently. It subsequently didn’t help that local restrictions in Hong Kong forced the park to close, reopen, then close again multiple times between 2020 and 2022, with the park spending a cumulative six months closed in the latter.

When the park finally reopened, it remained closed on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Despite the reduced operating schedule, Hong Kong Disneyland defied the odds and narrowed its losses in 2022, seeing a huge boost in local visitors and Annual Passholders.

As the summer season approached – and Hong Kong’s travel restrictions finally allowed tourists to re-enter the country – the resort announced that it would remain open every day of the week, as is the case with other Disney Parks.

But as summer draws to a close, the park is gearing up to reduce its operating schedule again. As of September, the park will be closed to guests on Wednesdays – meaning it’ll be off-limits to guests for a total of four days in September.

There’s currently no official update on whether Hong Kong Disneyland will be closing on Wednesdays for the remainder of the year. The Hong Kong Disneyland website states it will be closed on Wednesdays from September onwards, “except public holidays and designated days.”

Despite closing on Wednesdays, Hong Kong Disneyland is gearing up to welcome more guests than ever later this year with the opening of Arendelle: World of Frozen – the world’s first theme park land inspired by Frozen (2013). Thanks to the magic of Walt Disney Imagineering, Guests will be able to ride Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs and dine in multiple Arendelle-inspired restaurants.

This is part of a larger expansion plan for Hong Kong Disneyland. Funded by both the Walt Disney Company and the Hong Kong Government, the HK$10.9 billion plan aims to restore profitability to the resort with new attractions such as World of Frozen and the already-complete Stark Expo, which replaced part of Tomorrowland.

