Blackout Hits Disney Park: Multiple Rides Go Dark, Show Canceled

A blackout is impacting one Disney theme park today, leading to the closure of multiple attractions.

It takes a lot of power to run a theme park – which means when the power is gone, there’s a huge impact on operations. Over the years, we’ve seen blackouts impact Disneyland, Walt Disney World Resort hotels, Disneyland Paris, and beyond.

One of the most major incidents in recent history occurred in July 2023, when around half of Disneyland Resort was rendered inoperable just hours before its nightly fireworks spectacular, Wondrous Journeys.

With Adventureland, part of New Orleans Square, and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge all affected, and Fantasyland and Mickey’s Toontown already closed to prepare for fallout from the show’s pyrotechnics, this led to major crowding in the few areas that remained open to guests.

Now, the same thing has happened again – just at a different Disney theme park.

According to X (formerly known as Twitter) user @hk_emporium, a blackout on Lantau Island (the island on which Hong Kong Disneyland is located) has led to the temporary closure of multiple attractions, including Iron Man Experience, Frozen Ever After, Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs, Big Grizzly Mountain Runaway Mine Cars, and RC Racer.

The power outage also led to the cancelation of the 1.45 p.m. performance of StellaLou’s Wonderful Wishes Ballet – the limited-time show held in partnership with the Hong Kong Ballet that only returned to the park yesterday (April 5). Guests affected by the closures were issued with return slips to gain priority entrance to multiple attractions once power was restored.

Fortunately, these power outages were relatively short-lived. As of 3.45 p.m., guests regained access to all closed attractions, with everything staying open until the park’s closure (and its nightly fireworks performance, “Momentous” Nighttime Spectacular, going ahead as planned).

The park was reportedly already experiencing low attendance today due to rainy weather in Hong Kong, which likely minimized the impact of the blackout.

