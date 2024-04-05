Disney Crowds Update: Wait Times Swell to 5 Hours as Parks Fill Up

Crowds are heavy at Disney theme parks worldwide right now, with one park seeing wait times of up to five hours.

While Disney’s theme parks tend to be relatively busy all year round, March and April often bring some of the worst crowds of the year as students and families alike take advantage of Spring Break or the Easter holiday.

Over the past week, we’ve seen Walt Disney World Resort, in particular, buckle under heavy attendance. Yesterday (April 5), Magic Kingdom reached capacity and Park Hopping was suspended for those without a park-specific reservation. Guests were instead encouraged to visit EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, or Animal Kingdom, as well as being advised that Park Hopping could resume at any time.

But Disney World isn’t the only Disney resort struggling with crowds right now. Further afield, Disneyland Paris has also seen a surge in visitors as European families celebrate Easter (a period that typically includes a school vacation of several weeks). Last week, Disneyland Paris reached capacity on multiple days, and today it’s experiencing some lengthy lines for certain experiences.

According to @DreamDlp, wait times are long for character meet and greets at Disneyland Park. “You will have to be patient to meet Mickey at Meet Mickey with a 140-minute wait,” they wrote. They added that the Princesses at the Princess Pavilion also boast “a 290-minute wait or almost 5 hours.”

Il faudra s’armer de patience pour rencontrer Mickey à Meet Mickey avec 140 minutes d’attente, et les Princesses au Pavillon des Princesses… avec 290 minutes d’attente, soit près de 5h. 😳 pic.twitter.com/neAkOrxrCX — DLP Dream (@DreamDlp) April 5, 2024

The Princess Pavilion is Fantasyland’s designated meeting spot to encounter Disney Princesses. Guests have no idea which character they’ll meet until they reach the front of the line, with princesses swapping out roughly every 30 minutes and cycling between Aurora, Ariel, Belle, Cinderella, Jasmine, Rapunzel, Snow White, and Tiana.

Long lines are extremely common; Thrill Data reports an average wait of 153 minutes, and it ranks as the top attraction in the entire park. Even by Princess Pavilion’s standards, however, lines are long today (although wait times have dipped slightly as of this afternoon).

For those hoping to meet a princess at Disneyland Paris without spending half their day in line – or wanting to meet several princesses at once – the park is also home to its own princess character dining experience. Auberge de Cendrillon (which is located inside Auberge de Cendrillon, AKA Sleeping Beauty Castle) offers French cuisine and involves appearances from the likes of Cinderella, Snow White, Aurora, and more. Guests staying at the newly-renovated, $1,000-a-night Disneyland Hotel are also able to book private, 15-minute meet-and-greets with Disney Princesses.

What’s the longest you’ve ever waited for a character or an attraction at a Disney park? Let us know in the comments!