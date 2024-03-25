Disney Hits Capacity, Turns Guests Away Ahead of Easter Holiday

Easter crowds are finally here, resulting in the Disney parks warning guests about the high crowds.

The Disney theme parks are some of the most-visited vacation destinations on Earth, bringing in millions of guests each and every day. However, these crowds get exponentially larger during the holidays, with even more visitors pouring into places like Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios and, of course, the original Disneyland Park. Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World has been certified as the most popular theme park on Earth, but a large chunk of these crowds visit during holiday seasons. Christmas and New Year’s Eve are popular times to plan a Disney vacation, and guests will often find that these dates are sold out months in advance.

Halloween is another popular time to go to the Disney parks, with special, limited-time parties happening resort-wide. However, Easter and spring break give these other holidays a run for their money, bringing in millions of guests in a very short timeframe.

Spring Break crowds usually crush the Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland, but they have also proven too much for the Disneyland Paris Resort, which recently hit capacity.

Disneyland Paris is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Europe and provides guests with a stunning Disney theme park experience, complete with iconic rides, breathtaking attractions, and undeniable creativity around every corner. The resort’s version of Sleeping Beauty Castle is stunning, giving guests one of the most beautiful sights found within a Disney theme park. Unfortunately, a large portion of guests are being turned away after both parks hit capacity amid Spring Break and ahead of Easter weekend.

Disneyland Paris news source DLP Report shared an image of the infamous red sign warning guests that Disneyland Paris is full.

pic.twitter.com/TNLY6JTwXI — DLP Report (@DLPReport) March 25, 2024

The sign reads, “Parks full, except with ticket and reservation.” This warning sign is evocative of how the Walt Disney World Resort operated for many years, requiring guests to not only purchase a theme park ticket but also make a reservation for a specific theme park. This process was a direct result of COVID-19, and thankfully, Walt Disney World has since become easier to visit.

Disneyland Paris is home to classic Disney rides like Peter Pan’s Flight, “it’s a small world,” and even its own version of Space Mountain, but fans and guests alike can enjoy a whole host of unique experiences as well.

The intense crowds were photographed by DLP Report, revealing popular areas like Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Sleeping Beauty Castle, and Fantasyland, which were all packed tight with guests.

pic.twitter.com/INO0r1uORF — DLP Report (@DLPReport) March 25, 2024

Disneyland Paris is comprised of two theme parks, Walt Disney Studios Park and Disneyland Park, both of which house some incredible rides and attractions. The European resort features a lot of unique experiences that guests won’t find anywhere else, like Crush’s Coaster and Avengers Assemble: Flight Force. The latter is a thrilling roller coaster part of the resort’s version of Avengers Campus. Here, guests are encouraged to live out their very own Marvel storylines and adventures as they interact with a long list of iconic characters like Iron Man, Spider-Man, Black Widow, Thor, and Loki.

Guests can, of course, enjoy classic Disney experiences at the European resort, like the beloved Pirates of the Caribbean.

The Disneyland Paris Resort is currently expanding in a multitude of ways, ensuring the parks are fun for years to come. Over the last few months, several locations have closed permanently, making way for new experiences. Planet Hollywood, one of the resort’s most iconic locations, recently closed forever as the resort significantly upgrades the Disney Village portion of Disneyland Paris.

Have you been to Disneyland Paris? What’s your favorite classic Disney ride?