Guests Robbed Thousands After Disney World Vacation

A group of guests recently shared their frustration after being robbed of thousands of dollars during their Disney World vacation.

Disney World has been the birthplace of countless cherished memories for generations since its opening in 1971. Unfortunately, a family recently lived a less-than-magical experience while visiting the Orlando-based Disney Resort, sharing their frustration online after a “magical moment” was completely ruined.

Of the four theme parks in Walt Disney World Resort, Disney’s Hollywood Studios has to be on top of the list for most George Lucas’ Star Wars franchise fans. Home to Star Tours – The Adventures Continue and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, an immersive land inspired by the beloved franchise, the park is undoubtedly a must-do for every Jedi, Sith, and Padawan.

When visiting Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, guests can find some of the most exclusive — and expensive — offerings inspired by the Star Wars universe, including the chance to have a drink at Oga’s Cantina, shop for unique collectibles at Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities, build their own droid companion at the Droid Depot, and even build their own lightsaber at Savi’s Workshop – Handbuilt Lightsabers.

Unfortunately, a visit to Savi’s Workshop ended on a less-than-magical note for a family after one of the most moving moments of the experience was unexpectedly ruined.

TikTok user @carlygeorgia1 recently posted a video voicing her frustration after her exclusive — and costly — lightsaber failed to ignite in the culmination of the experience. “So glad I spent over $200 on this magical moment,” she said.

The guest commented that a cast member, who can be seen in the video rushing to help her during the experience, was able to get the lightsaber “back up and working” while they were still in the park. However, the emotional moment surely lost its magic during the unexpected malfunction of the costly collectible.

Unfortunately, the guest added that “sadly, once I got home, the saber never worked for me or the 4 other people I went with,” meaning that the family lost over one thousand dollars since every lightsaber experience at Savi’s Workshop starts at $249.99 plus tax and they purchased four.

You can see the video below or click here to watch it:

So glad I spent over $200 on this magical moment. They did get the saber back up and working while I was in the park but sadly once I got home, the saber never worked for me or the 4 people I went with #f#funnyvideosf#failf#failscompilationf#failsd#disneyd#disneyfaild#disneyworlds#starwarsh#hollwoodstudiosl#lightsabers

Unfortunately, this is not the first time guests have had a similar experience after paying for the costly experience. Inside the Magic has reported on guests commenting that Disney cast members have ruined their exclusive experience and sharing that their lightsabers have been damaged multiple times after trying to ship them home from Disneyland Resort.

While the guest’s frustration is understandable, The Walt Disney Company, and Walt Disney World Resort in particular, usually go above and beyond to ensure that every guest has a magical time when visiting the parks. This includes incidents like the one @carlygeorgia1 experienced.

The guest didn’t mention if she had tried to take any action to get the incident sorted. However, she could contact Disney World’s Merchandise Guest Services (800) 328-0327 to discuss her options, which may include an exchange or refund depending on the situation cast members see fitting. You can click here to learn more about Walt Disney World’s Merchandise Return Policy.

Have you ever had a similar experience in Disney World? Tell Inside the Magic about it in the comments below!

