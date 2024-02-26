Classic Disney Ride Breaks Down Ahead of Inescapable Replacement

A beloved Disney ride recently broke down, rekindling the conversation about its inescapable replacement at the park.

Disney Parks worldwide are constantly changing and improving, and Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, is no exception, with new attractions like TRON Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT, and the highly anticipated opening of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure coming soon.

Unfortunately, some of the most beloved attractions in the parks might have to be torn apart to make way for new projects, as is the case for a classic ride that recently faced a lengthy breakdown.

Related: New EPCOT Attraction Ruins the Magic for Hundreds

During last year’s Destination D23 event, dozens of announcements for The Walt Disney Company’s entertainment and theme park were revealed, with one major announcement concerning and disappointing fans of Dinoland U.S.A.

According to one of these announcements, the area will be rethemed towards the “tropical Americas,” focusing on “adventure, exploration, and discovery” of the biodiverse area. The current Dinoland U.S.A. will bring Encanto and Indiana Jones-based attractions and experiences to the park once it is reimagined and will also provide an authentic storytelling atmosphere.

Related: OnlyFans Creator Posts Risqué Video Recorded at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

While there is still no official timeline for this jaw-dropping retheming, the extinction of the beloved Dinosaur attraction in Dinoland U.S.A. is inescapable.

TikTok user @jesskiddinggggg recently posted a video of a lengthy breakdown aboard the classic Disney ride, with the lights being turned on while guests awaited instructions.

After some time completely stopped, cast members arrived to aid the guests, instructing them to unbuckle their seatbelts and secure them again before informing them that the ride would resume shortly. The cast members then walked away to help the next group of guests.

You can see the video below or click here to watch it.

Enjoy our commentary of us getting stuck on Dinosaur #dinosaur #dinoland #dinolandusa #animalkingdom #letsgogetthatdino #disney #disneyworld #ridefail #wdw #waltdisneyworld

Breakdowns like the one @jesskiddinggggg and her friends lived, together with the ride’s popularity declining among younger guests, point at the inevitable replacement of the Dinosaur ride at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, likely to be reimagined as an attraction inspired by the Indiana Jones franchise similar to the one in Disneyland Park.

However, this remains pure speculation. Inside the Magic will update you on any plans to replace Dinosaur and reimagine Dinoland U.S.A. officially.

If you haven’t had the chance to ride Dinosaur and “get that dino,” Disney describes the ride as follows:

A Race Against Time

A paleontologist recruits you for a secret mission to bring a 3.5-ton Iguanadon back to the present. There’s just one problem—the giant meteor that wiped out life on Earth is on the way! Board a rugged Time Rover vehicle and set off on a thrilling adventure through a primeval forest filled with life-like dinosaurs. Careen through unpredictable hairpin turns. Dart around a fearsome Velociraptor hunting for prey. Avoid the clutches of a Cearadactylus soaring overhead! As the clock counts down, fiery meteors crash down around you. Will you make your escape before the dinosaurs—and you—become extinct?

Do you like Dinosaur at Animal Kingdom? Should the ride be replaced soon? Share your opinion with Inside the Magic in the comments below!

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks guest experience. No two guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.