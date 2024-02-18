OnlyFans Creator Posts Risqué Video Recorded at Disney World

An OnlyFans creator recently posted an obscene video recorded at Disney World. If this trend continues, theme park rules might need to be changed.

Disney World and Disneyland have been staples of family fun in America since their opening in 1971 and 1955, respectively, welcoming millions of guests of all ages daily. Unfortunately, Disney Parks have become the target of adult content creators, who are putting themselves at risk and could even cause strict changes to the parks’ policies.

Instagram and OnlyFans model @lilacckisses recently posted a video outside Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, where she allegedly asks a guest to take a photo of her in front of the park’s gate, although the video is clearly staged.

While the content creator’s outfit is not too revealing in the video, when posing for the “photo,” she is instructed to move sideways. Then, the person recording the video changes the camera angle, making the guest cover the letters I and M in the park’s sign. You can guess what it spells. You can click here to watch the video.

This is not the first time sex workers and adult content creators have targeted Disney Parks as the stage for their next photoshoot or risqué video. Inside the Magic has reported on a guest shamelessly exposing her breasts in the Skyliner at Walt Disney World Resort, a woman flashing her private parts during a parade in Magic Kingdom, and an OnlyFans creator drawing attention at Disneyland Paris.

In 2022, an adult film star forced the closure of a ride in Disney California Adventure for attempting to record content aboard, and last year, a woman was caught trying to record an explicit video in Disneyland Park.

If adult content creators continue targeting Disney Parks as the stage for their social media posts, they might force Disney officials to modify theme park policies, restricting video recording in some areas. Additionally, these guests could be banned from Disney World and Disneyland for life. However, this is purely speculation.

Sadly, if this happened, it wouldn’t be the first time an inappropriate viral trend would cause Disney locations to change dramatically. In 2021, dozens of videos showed female guests taking advantage of Disney World’s dress code and policies, showing up to the theme parks in revealing attire to receive a “free shirt” when entering the park — a former benefit the parks provided to ensure the enjoyment of all guests while maintaining a family-friendly environment.

This trend continued through early 2022, forcing Walt Disney World Resort officials to modify their policies, making guests purchase an appropriate shirt to enter the parks or return to their hotel rooms to change, no longer providing discounted or free items at the park for guests attempting to violate the Orlando-based Disney Resort’s dress code.

What do you think about OnlyFans models making content at Disney World? Share your opinion with Inside the Magic in the comments below!