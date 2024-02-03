The Internet Does It Again, Disney World Offering Terminated Indefinitely

Viral trends on social media have done it again, as yet another Disney World offering has been terminated indefinitely. Let Inside the Magic tell you about which one.

Everyone loves a freebie, especially when Disney characters are involved. Unfortunately, a luxury store at Disney Springs in Walt Disney World Resort was forced to terminate an offering that allowed guests to take home a free necklace inspired by different Disney princesses after a viral trend took off on TikTok.

Throughout 2021 and early 2022, multiple TikTok accounts shared a “Disney hack” saying that guests could visit Luxury of Time by Diamonds International in Disney Springs and ask for a free necklace they could take home as a timeless souvenir of their visit to the Most Magical Place on Earth. These necklaces were inspired by Disney princesses and allegedly did not require a purchase at the store to be given away.

TikTok user @designingdisneydreams posted a video about this free offering on September 2021, explaining how guests could acquire this free souvenir. You can see her video below or click here to watch it.

TikTok user @andreaindisneyworld posted a video trying this “hack” in early 2022, saying that the store was out of the necklaces but mentioned that they would be restocking them soon.

However, during a recent visit to Disney World, Inside the Magic visited Luxury of Time by Diamonds International at Disney Springs to ask about this viral freebie. An employee informed us that this offering is no longer available due to the viral trend and mentioned that the program was suspended sometime in 2022.

When asked if the offering would return, the employee said they had not been officially informed of any plans to bring it back but added that it was unlikely.

Sadly, this is not the first time a viral trend has caused Disney locations to terminate an offering. In 2021, dozens of videos showed female guests taking advantage of Disney World’s dress code and policies, showing up to the theme parks in revealing attire to receive a “free shirt” when entering the park — a former benefit the parks provided to ensure the enjoyment of all guests while maintaining a family-friendly environment.

This trend continued through early 2022, forcing Walt Disney World Resort officials to modify their policies, making guests purchase an appropriate shirt to enter the parks or return to their hotel rooms to change, no longer providing discounted or free items at the park for guests attempting to violate the Orlando-based Disney Resort’s dress code.

Fortunately, other free offerings are still available at Disney World, like celebration buttons that can be acquired at Guest Relations offices at Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT. These buttons can also be found at most shops throughout Walt Disney World, and cast members can even help personalize them for each guest’s special occasion!

Additionally, guests visiting EPCOT can make the most of their tour around the world (or World Showcase, at least) by finding the Kidcot Fun Stops at each pavilion to meet friends from around the world and pick up an international memento at any or all 11 of the World Showcase stations.

Kidcot fun stops can be found in:

Mexico Pavilion (near Mexico Folk Art Gallery)

Norway Pavilion (at The Puffin’s Roost)

China Pavilion (near the exit of Reflections of China)

Germany Pavilion (at Volkunst)

Italy Pavilion (outside, near La Bottega Italiana)

American Adventure Pavilion (outside, near Art of Disney)

Japan Pavilion (in the Bijutsu-kan Gallery)

Morocco Pavilion (at the Marketplace in the Medina)

France Pavilion (at Souvenirs de France)

United Kingdom Pavilion (at The Toy Soldier)

Canada Pavilion (at the exit of Canada Far and Wide in Circle-Vision 360)

