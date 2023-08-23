“Adult” Entertainment Star Caught Making Explicit Video at Disneyland

When you think of a Disneyland video, you might imagine those 1990s vacation-planning tapes or a Disney food review from your favorite vlogger. Explicit, adult content would be the last thing on your mind, right?

Well… that’s not the case for every guest. Some adults consider it a feat to get away with sexual behavior at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort. And many take it a step further by filming their actions.

Last summer, an adult film star shut down Under the Sea – Journey of the Little Mermaid at Magic Kingdom Park after getting caught making explicit content on the ride. She later claimed the ban from Walt Disney World Resort was worth it.

In January, another guest pulled her shirt up while riding the Disney Skyliner, hoping to flash her chest at passing gondolas. Thankfully, the ride vehicles are equipped with screens that allow guests to see out of, but not into, the cabins. It’s unknown if this creator faced consequences.

On Tuesday night, TikToker @blancaayatra shared a now-viral video of an unknown adult content creator filming at Disneyland Resort. While the video shows no nudity, Inside the Magic would like to warn readers that it is sexual in nature:

The adult woman appeared to be intentionally bouncing her breasts while wearing Minnie Mouse ears in front of a Disneyland ride. A man first recorded her from a distance, then zoomed in on her chest area. It’s unknown whether the guests were filming for OnlyFans or another social media site.

This all took place while Disneyland Resort was packed full of guests, including families with children. Disney Security did not apprehend the content creators.

“She’s using her mystery mouse tools,” @taeyaxmarie joked.

“Honey. That’s how she’s paying for this trip 🥲 I’m taking notes 📝,” said @fsandra10.

But many commenters didn’t feel it was appropriate to joke about making explicit content at Disney Parks.

“I remember when we kept our kinks/[porn] out of a literal destination for minors,” @uuhhhbffr wrote.

“Can people please stop creating adult content in public places [especially] with minors present????” @brookleebrooklee agreed. “Like where is the common sense.”

While there’s nothing wrong with taking a Disneyland video, it’s important to keep your behavior family-friendly at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park. Locate the nearest Disney Cast Member if you believe another guest is acting inappropriately.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.