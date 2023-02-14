Dated Disney World Attraction Needs Major Updates, Future Uncertain

Disney World is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

Walt Disney World Resort is home to four theme parks: Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Disney World continues to update, change, replace, and build attractions for Guests to enjoy. Disney has been working on building a new thrill ride attraction at Magic Kingdom called TRON Lightcycle / Run, which will open on April 4,2023. Disney World also has an attraction that soon will be closing, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith, which will shut down for refurbishment on February 21, 2023.

In a recent Reddit Thread, Disney Park Guests talked about attractions that are in need of updates. One attraction needing help is Under The Sea- Journey of the Littler Mermaid, which almost everyone can agree upon.

This Guest rode the attraction twice, and both times, the main Ariel animatronic, Sebastia, and many of the fish were not working properly. In the last scene, the Ariel animatronic’s eyes were not working. All these details not working may seem small, but Guests seeing this for the first time may not enjoy the attraction as much with animatronics not working.

In the Disney World attraction, Guests can climb inside and board a clamshell as they become part of Ariel’s world on a musical adventure awash with scenes from the animated classic.

Disney describes Under The Sea- Journey of the Little Mermaid as

Revisit the classic “tail” of how one lucky little mermaid found true love… and legs.

Guest will go on a underwater adventure takes you below the waves on a tour of Ariel’s gadget-filled grotto. Immersive special effects and hand-drawn animation sequences recreate each unforgettable scene. Watch Sebastian the crab conduct every singing, dancing fish in the sea. Skulk past a sinister eel-infested lair, and then cheer as Prince Eric kisses the girl.

Spot Ariel’s friends Flounder and Scuttle, her father King Triton—and Ursula the sea witch, who looms 7.5 feet tall and 12 feet wide!

Emerge from the ocean’s depths in time to celebrate Ariel’s happily ever after in a spectacular fairytale finale.

Several other Disney World attractions are in need of repairs, as well. Voyage of the Little Mermaid has not reopened and may not due to the theatre being overtaken by mold. Mold has been spotted in several spots at Disney World in signs, attractions, and many other locations, as well. Boats have been sinking and errors and delays have been happening more frequently, according to many Guests, as well.

Do you think Disney needs to update more attractions? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments.