OnlyFans Creator Takes Over Disneyland

An OnlyFans creator drew attention at Disneyland Paris Resort this week, filming multiple advertisements for her adult content throughout Disneyland Park (Paris) and Walt Disney Studios Park.

This follows similar incidents at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort that went viral this year. In one TikTok, a woman took a suggestive video around hundreds of other Disneyland Park guests. Another creator shut down a Magic Kingdom Park ride last year by filming sexual acts on the attraction.

TikToker @luvie.boo shared four videos of herself at Disneyland Paris, boarding rides, eating, and meeting Disney characters while wearing a suggestive “She Wants the D” shirt, leather pants, and high-heeled boots. Though not overtly sexual, the lewd videos taken at Disneyland Park serve as advertisements for the creator’s “spicy” OnlyFans.

In the first video, the guest climbs onto a Main Street, U.S.A. vehicle at Disneyland Park (Paris). She squats and looks back at the camera:

In another, she rides The Lancelot Carousel, a merry-go-round in Fantasyland. “Come on a magic ride with me,” she wrote.

Another video taken from behind shows @luvie.boo walking throughout the Disney theme park, inviting viewers to “follow” her:

The final Tiktok serves as a roundup of footage taken during the guest’s trip, with suggestive pictures and videos interspersed between videos of her meeting Disney characters and riding attractions:

“Visit with me the happiest place on earth,” she wrote.

Though taking suggestive photos and videos at Disney Parks isn’t explicitly prohibited, it’s not recommended. Because these clips are effectively advertisements for paid OnlyFans, creating them at Disneyland Paris Resort could violate the Disney Resort’s commercial filming ban.

“Any picture, video, sound recording or photo taken by a visitor in either of the Parks may be used only for personal purposes,” Disneyland Paris Resort’s rules state.

The United States Disney theme parks have similar policies. Both Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort prevent any videography or photography not for personal use.

“Photography, videotaping or recording of any kind, or otherwise engaging in any activity, for unapproved commercial purposes” is strictly prohibited according to Walt Disney World Resort’s rules.

To curb commercial videography, most Disney Parks also ban selfie sticks and specific auxiliary filming equipment.

“You are welcome to bring your photo equipment with a few exceptions: selfie sticks and handheld extension poles for mobile devices are not allowed, and neither are tripods or monopods that extend over six feet or cannot fit inside a standard backpack,” planDisney explains.

Should Disneyland Paris, Disneyland Resort, and Walt Disney World Resort do something about OnlyFans creators filming in the theme parks? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.