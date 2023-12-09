International Guest Disappointed by Costly Disney Experience

One of the most exclusive and expensive experiences across Disney Parks left an international guest disappointed after their visit.
How would you feel if, after flying for over 12 hours and forking out hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars, the exclusive Disney Parks experience you had been looking forward to ended up being underwhelming, to say the least? An Australian guest recently shared their disappointment after visiting Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California.
Redditor u/Balian311 recently took to the social platform to share a “Disappointing Savi’s visit” during their visit to Disneyland Park, specifically Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.
The user commented that they visited Batuu in the Southern California Disney Resort a few weeks ago and “were really hyped to build [their] lightsabers” at Savi’s Workshop – Handbuilt Lightsabers in the Star Wars-inspired land, one of the most exclusive — and expensive — experiences at Disneyland Resort.
The guest continued to recount that they had avoided watching any videos about the experience in advance to prevent spoiling their experience, adding, “From a technical standpoint point our experience was fine. The sabers worked and the cast members were friendly enough.”
However, the Redditor mentioned that their experience was underwhelming and made them “have a not as special time as others seemed to have had.”
The guest commented that only two other people were in their group, adding that the cast member carrying out the experience “seemed very new or nervous or disinterested, as he was basically just reciting the script without any care or interest.”
“I can definitely see how with a full group and the right Cast Member this could be absolutely amazing, but I left with a bit of a pit in my stomach as I knew our experience wasn’t what it could be,” they continued, adding that they had gone to the parks in the middle of a weekday, which possibly had something to do with their experience and reduced group.
Fellow Redditors were divided after reading about u/Balian311’s experience. Contrasting with the guest’s experience, user u/Renegade-Moose commented, “That sucks. I did it with my daughter and ours was way into it. He even came around and asked why I chose my scrap. I told him I love the look of the high republic and he said they actually found the scrap in old high republic temples.”
User u/NetPhantom added, “That’s sad to hear. When I went it was a full group and the CM was into it which definitely elevated the whole experience. I definitely tested up at the end of it. I’m not sure of any recourse but yea with the price you’d want the CM to help sell the whole thing for sure. Weird to have such a small group but that’s even a chance to make it more personal?”
However, some users agreed with the original poster, sharing similar underwhelming experiences at Savi’s Workshop. User u/Busy_Music3362 commented, “I just did mine this week at Batuu East. My whole experience felt very rushed. The CMs didn’t do anything outside the script. I asked if they could take a pic of me and I got a polite “no”… twice (once during the build, once after the build as everyone was filing out). Kinda bummed.”
Fellow Aussie u/AK97u commented they also had an underwhelming experience while visiting from Down Under. They commented, “My fiance and I had a similar experience when we went a few weeks ago (also from Australia lol). It was just us two, it felt very awkward with the lady just nervously reciting the script at us. There was also like 10 other cast members standing around at the back of the room, not sure if they were being trained about how to do it or what but it was very strange and awkward lol.”
It is unclear if the unfortunate guest contacted a supervisor to share their experience or provided feedback to the cast members at Savi’s Workshop.
While Disneyland officials and cast members go to great lengths to provide the best experience for all guests, unpleasant experiences are almost inevitable while visiting Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure. However, Disney is exceptionally receptive to guest’s feedback, both positive and negative.
Did you have a great experience thanks to a cast member? Let them know and thank them, or send them a cast compliment through your Disneyland Resort app.
Think there’s something that can be improved at the parks? Don’t be shy about informing a cast member or supervisor. Just remember to be objective and constructive so your comments are considered and it doesn’t come across as an entitled complaint.
Unfortunately, this is not the first time guests have had their experience at Savi’s Workshop ruined. Inside the Magic has reported on guests commenting that Disney cast members have ruined their costly experience and sharing that their lightsabers have been damaged multiple times after trying to ship them home from Disneyland Resort.
