Fan-Favorite Magic Kingdom Meet and Greets To End Soon

Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort is soon to lose its very special meet and greets.

Disney World meet and greets are some of the most popular attractions at the Central Florida resort. From day-to-day offerings like Mickey Mouse at the Town Square Theater to unique interactions at ticketed events like Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, guests can fill their vacation meeting some of the Disney company’s most recognizable characters.

Many meet and greet experiences at Disney World require guests to wait in line just like any other type of attraction. The Princess Fairytale Hall in Fantasyland, Magic Kingdom, for example, sometimes has wait times to match the likes of Space Mountain and Peter Pan’s Flight. During peak times, every Disney World attraction, including meet and greets, can bring high crowds.

With Spring Break, the Walt Disney World Resort is experiencing heavy crowds, limited Disney Genie+ offerings, and long wait times. Orlando International Airport has shared that this Spring Break season will bring a new record footfall, up 11% on the same period last year. While the 7.6 million forecast to move through the airport aren’t all heading to Disney World, the Orlando parks have been hugely busy over the last week. With Easter weekend on the way, that won’t slow down.

There is an upside to visiting the parks during breaks or holidays, as Disney brings out special offerings for guests to experience. For example, at Easter, Mr and Mrs. Easter Bunny arrive at Magic Kingdom Park for vacationers to meet and greet.

“Mr. Easter Bunny and his furry female bride, Mrs. Easter Bunny, make their super rare appearance near Main Street, U.S.A., exclusively,” says planDisney. “Head to City Hall to find Bunny Lane Garden, where this well-eared couple is available for photos. A PhotoPass photographer is usually available as well. A second chance to see Mr. and Mrs. Easter Bunny is when they [appear] during the traditional Easter Procession that [usually occurs] right before the Disney Festival of Fantasy Parade.”

Mr and Mrs. Easter Bunny are staples at Disney World, and their limited engagement means they are a big draw for Disney park enthusiasts. However, limited offerings cannot last forever. The Mr and Mrs. Easter Bunny meet and greet will officially be removed from Magic Kingdom Park following Easter Sunday, March 31, 2024.

For those not wanting to risk the high crowds of Magic Kingdom on Easter weekend, EPCOT is hosting the Egg-stravaganza Scavenger Hunt. The hunt allows guests to hunt for Disney character eggs around the World Showcase. Game cards can be purchased at EPCOT locations like the Creations Shop and Port of Entry.

Other meet and greets across Disney World include Anna & Elsa at Royal Sommerhus and Alice at the United Kingdom pavilion in EPCOT, Aladdin and Jasmine and Ariel in the Magic Kingdom, and Mickey and Minnie at Animal Kingdom.

As operations continue as normal at Disney World, the theme park giant is readying for an unspecified number of updates. Most notable is the ongoing construction and development of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure in Frontierland at Magic Kingdom. The Princess and the Frog-themed attraction will officially replace Splash Mountain later this year. Recently, Disney Imagineers were seen ride-testing the log flume ride at the park.

Progress is also underway on the DinoLand, U.S.A. reimagining at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. The Disney park will eventually welcome the Family Madrigal and Indy when Encanto and Indiana Jones arrive as part of the new Tropical Americas expansion. No concrete details have been shared about the update, but a recent permit filing suggests plans are in motion.

