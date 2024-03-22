Divisive Disney World Attraction Begins Testing With Humans

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure achieved a significant milestone today at Magic Kingdom as guests were spotted riding it for the first time since its closure. This indicates that the attraction has undergone sufficient testing and is deemed safe for riders. Given that there haven’t been substantial alterations to the ride system, the testing process may not have been extensive. Nonetheless, this marks a significant stride towards the ride’s anticipated opening this summer.

Previews are expected to precede the public opening, allowing Disney to offer Cast Members, Annual Passholders, and other select groups an exclusive sneak peek at the attraction. A video shared by DrewDisneyDude on Twitter captures the moment guests enjoyed the ride this afternoon, generating excitement for its impending debut.

A MAJOR milestone for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World, as Walt Disney Imagineering project team members are test riding the attraction for the first time! pic.twitter.com/O17Hz3Duk6 — Drew (@DrewDisneyDude) March 22, 2024

As you can see, people are inside the log flume ride coming down the iconic top hat.

The recent completion of testing for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Magic Kingdom is a significant milestone for Disney World. This milestone marks the successful passage of safety evaluations and operational assessments, ensuring adherence to Disney’s rigorous standards for guest satisfaction and ride dependability.

Such achievement holds profound importance for Disney World’s operational readiness as it gears up for the attraction’s official unveiling.

Moreover, the conclusion of testing signals ongoing progress in Disney World’s endeavors to enrich its offerings and allure visitors. As a premier global destination for theme park enthusiasts, maintaining the safety and excellence of its attractions remains pivotal to Disney World’s esteemed reputation and enduring prosperity.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is an upcoming musical log flume ride attraction set to debut at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Park in California. Inspired by the beloved 2009 Disney film The Princess and the Frog, this enchanting ride is slated to open in the summer of 2024 at Magic Kingdom and in the fall of 2024 at Disneyland.

Taking guests on a captivating journey, the ride will immerse them in the vibrant world of Princess Tiana and her friend Louis, the jazz-loving alligator, as they prepare for a festive Mardi Gras celebration amidst the shimmering bayou. Featuring original music inspired by the film’s iconic songs, the attraction promises a delightful auditory experience. Additionally, guests can look forward to witnessing Tiana in a stunning new outfit and hairstyle, adding to the magic of the adventure.

As visitors queue up for the ride, they will be treated to visual delights, including artwork by Louisiana artist Malaika Favorite and original metalwork crafted by third-generation master blacksmith Darryl Reeves and his apprentice Karina Roca. The ambiance will be further enhanced by the tantalizing aroma of freshly fried beignets, evoking the charming atmosphere of the French Quarter.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will occupy the space formerly home to Splash Mountain, which closed its doors in January 2023. As Disney continues to innovate and bring new experiences to its parks, this upcoming attraction promises to captivate audiences with its enchanting storytelling and immersive theming, inviting guests of all ages to embark on a memorable adventure through the magical world of Princess Tiana.