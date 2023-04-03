Fan-Favorite Holiday Characters Make Annual Return to Disney World

Just in time for the 2023 Easter season, these two fluffy, cotton ball-tailed characters are hopping down Main Street to meet Guests at Liberty Square!

Guests visiting Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom will get the chance to meet Mr. and Mrs. Easter Bunny, who have returned to the Park this month to celebrate spring! According to recent photographs, the bunnies are all dressed up in soft pastels and can be seen at the gazebo in Liberty Square, beyond Ye Olde Christmas Shoppe.

In addition to being able to interact with them, Guests get a postcard print with a purple and yellow Easter egg design autographed by Mr. and Mrs. Easter Bunny. The other side reads, “Happy Easter!” and features the Magic Kingdom logo. Check it out below:

Mr. and Mrs. Easter Bunny are meeting guests at the gazebo in Liberty Square this week #disneyworld #MagicKingdom pic.twitter.com/mFlPvZZ9PH — Disney for Foodies (@disney_foodies) April 3, 2023

The bunnies’ annual appearance at Magic Kingdom is a sure sign that spring is in full bloom at Disney World, and as per usual, the Park is going all-out to ring in the new season.

One beloved Guest favorite tradition, the Easter egg display, takes egg decorating to the next level, showcasing the edible ingenuity of the Disney’s culinary team at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa. This year’s impressive range of displays includes a 6.5-foot-tall display of Kevin, a beloved character from UP (2009), as well as an Alice in Wonderland-inspired egg fitted with a working clock, among others.

The fan-favorite Grand Cottage has also returned inside the Grand Floridian lobby, offering a variety of springtime treats for Guests to enjoy during their Easter egg hunts. This year’s culinary highlights include Disney’s signature breakable chocolate eggs and bunnies, hot cross buns, cinnamon rolls, carrot cake, macarons, and more!

After you’ve scarfed down some seasonal faves, EPCOT’s annual 2023 Eggstravaganza Egg Hunt is also running now through April 9, 2023, giving Guests an exciting chance to search around World Showcase for the location of hidden decorated eggs. Guests can pick up their game boards and stickers for $9.99, where they’ll kick off their hunt to find each of the 12 Disney-themed rabbits.

Are you excited to meet Mr. and Mrs. Easter Bunny at Disney World’s Magic Kingdom? Let us know in the comments below.