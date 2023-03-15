New Easter Offerings Debut at Disney Resorts

Spring has officially sprung at the Walt Disney World Resort, and although St. Patrick’s Day is this Friday, Disney is also gearing up for their Easter celebrations with some brand new offerings coming to their Resort Hotels.

One of the most beloved Easter traditions at Walt Disney World is the Easter Egg Display at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, an annual tradition that sees the lobby of the Resort transformed into a spring wonderland. This year’s display, which debuted last week, features dozens of colorful and expertly designed chocolate eggs, including returning favorites and a dozen brand-new eggs.

Guests can view beautiful Easter eggs inspired by films like Snow White and the Seven Dwarves (1937), Encanto (2021), and Princess and the Frog (2009), and new Parks-inspired eggs like Figment atop Spaceship Earth, or Walt Disney in front of a blueprint of Cinderella Castle.

The Grand Cottage has also returned inside the Grand Floridian lobby, which sells a variety of springtime treats for Guests to enjoy while they’re browsing the egg display. Some of the highlights of this year’s menu include breakable and filled chocolate eggs and bunnies, hot cross buns, cinnamon rolls, macarons, carrot cake, and more!

However, Grand Floridian is not the only Disney Resort hotel hopping into Easter. Disney’s Contemporary Resort also features an Easter Egg display on the fourth floor of the Resort. Additionally, Guests can sample a variety of Easter treats at this Resort as well.

Highlights here include the Spring Bunny Tart, Hummingbird Cake, Peanut Butter Eggs, Spring Coconut Macaroons, and the 5 Legged Goat Sugar Cookie, which features art from the iconic mural inside the Contemporary Resort by Disney Legend Mary Blair, who also speardeaded character design for the beloved It’s a Small World in Disneyland.

Guests can enjoy these offerings through Easter, and can expect a full food guide to all the Easter treats at Walt Disney World soon!