Guide to Disney World’s 2023 Easter Treats

Happy Spring Equinox! As the days get longer and filled with more sunshine, flowers begin to grow following the long spell of cold weather, spring has sprung at Walt Disney World. Things already kicked off with the Resort’s St. Patrick’s Day celebrations and a large collection of green treats available. However, now that the lucky holiday has passed, Disney’s sights are set on Easter.

Several Easter offerings have already been unveiled at Walt Disney World, including the Easter Egg displays at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa and Disney’s Contemporary Resort. Both offer a colorful array of handmade, larger-than-life chocolate eggs for Guests to view, as well as a variety of treats and food offerings available for purchase. Disney also announced the return of Easter Brunch at Steakhouse 71.

However, these are not the only places you can get Easter treats at Walt Disney World – far from it! Check out the food guide below, originally from Disney Parks Blog, for where to get all of the best Easter treats, available through April 9 or later.

Disney Resort Hotels

Disney’s All-Star Resorts

Thumper Carrot Cake: Carrot cake with cream cheese icing

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

Carrot Cake Cheesecake Tart: Carrot cake, pineapple, and vanilla cheesecake

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort and Disney’s Pop Century Resort

Coconut Sugar Bunny Cupcake: Carrot cake with pineapple filling topped with cream cheese buttercream and coconut sugar

Disney’s Beach Club Resort

Carrot Garden Fudge: Chocolate fudge with a vanilla carrot-decorated cookie

Chocolate fudge with a vanilla carrot-decorated cookie Orange-Vanilla Bunny Tart: Orange vanilla mousse with a chocolate-filled vanilla tart and orange marmalade

Orange vanilla mousse with a chocolate-filled vanilla tart and orange marmalade Easter Chocolate Donald Egg and Easter Chocolate Daisy Egg: Chocolate Easter eggs decorated to look like Donald Duck and Daisy Duck

Chocolate Easter eggs decorated to look like Donald Duck and Daisy Duck Carrot Cake Milkshake: Vanilla milkshake with toasted marshmallow, pineapple, and shortcake topped with a specialty carrot cake

Disney’s BoardWalk

Coconut Macaroon Nest: Coconut macaroon and chocolate eggs

Coconut macaroon and chocolate eggs Chocolate-covered Strawberry ‘Carrots’

Italian Easter Sweet Bread: Citrus-scented dough, almond cream, and filled chocolate egg

Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort

Spring Treat Box: Carrot cake with cream cheese icing, mini brownie, lemon shortbread cookies, and a chocolate-dipped strawberry

Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Spring Bunny Tart: Honey pastry cream topped with lemon curd and strawberry Chantilly cream

Honey pastry cream topped with lemon curd and strawberry Chantilly cream Spring Coconut Macaroons: Coconut macaroon, dulce de leche macaroon, and chocolate macaroon decorated to look like a bunny tail

Coconut macaroon, dulce de leche macaroon, and chocolate macaroon decorated to look like a bunny tail Peanut Butter Eggs: Peanut butter milk chocolate crunch egg coated in chocolate

Peanut butter milk chocolate crunch egg coated in chocolate Hummingbird Cake: Cake with pineapple, banana, and pecans drizzled with caramel icing

Cake with pineapple, banana, and pecans drizzled with caramel icing Five-legged Goat Cookie: Citrus-scented gluten-free sugar cookie with an edible image of the Five-legged Goat

Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort

Bunny Ear Cupcake: Yellow cupcake flavored with pineapple juice and a pineapple filling topped with buttercream

Yellow cupcake flavored with pineapple juice and a pineapple filling topped with buttercream Bird of Paradise Refresher: Strawberry, lemonade, passion fruit juice, and passion fruit boba

Botanical Blossom Sangria: Macabeo Wine, Ketel One Botanicals Grapefruit & Rose Vodka, Combier Crème Pamplemousse Rose, Lush Grenadine, and Minute Maid Premium Lemonade

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Cream Cheese Carrot Coffee Cake: Carrot coffee cake filled with cream cheese topped with fondant and orange sugar

Carrot coffee cake filled with cream cheese topped with fondant and orange sugar Vanilla Bean Cupcake Sampler: Four vanilla bean cupcakes decorated with Easter décor

Disney’s Old Key West Resort and Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

Carrot Cake with cream cheese icing

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Easter Soft-serve: Pink, vanilla soft-serve with toasted marshmallow flavors topped with Easter sprinkles

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter and Riverside

Carrot Patch Cupcake: Carrot cake with cream cheese icing

Disney’s Riviera Resort

Golden Egg: Raspberry mousse, milk chocolate mousse, and pistachio financier

Raspberry mousse, milk chocolate mousse, and pistachio financier Torta di Carote: Italian carrot cake, mascarpone Cremieux, black currant-raspberry gel, carrot truffles, and brown butter ice cream

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Chocolate Bunny: Dark chocolate bunny with Easter quins and jellybeans

Dark chocolate bunny with Easter quins and jellybeans Bunny Cupcake: Carrot cake, orange curd filling, and maple buttercream with a cheesecake bunny on top

Carrot cake, orange curd filling, and maple buttercream with a cheesecake bunny on top Spring Margarita Flight featuring Teremana Blanco Tequila with four springtime flavors: Key lime, elderflower, lavender, and grapefruit

Disney’s Yacht Club Resort

Carrot Garden Fudge: Chocolate fudge with a vanilla carrot-decorated cookie

Chocolate fudge with a vanilla carrot-decorated cookie Orange-Vanilla Bunny Tart: Orange vanilla mousse with a chocolate-filled vanilla tart and orange marmalade

Orange vanilla mousse with a chocolate-filled vanilla tart and orange marmalade Easter Chocolate Donald Egg and Easter Chocolate Daisy Egg: Chocolate Easter eggs decorated to look like Donald Duck and Daisy Duck

Disney Springs

Amorette’s Patisserie

Easter Petit Cake: Vanilla chiffon, berry compote, berry mousse, and cream cheese mousse

The Ganachery

Bunny Minnie Chocolate Piñata: Milk chocolate piñata filled with Easter treats

Milk chocolate piñata filled with Easter treats Easter Ganache Pop: Strawberry ganache pop enrobed in dark chocolate

Strawberry ganache pop enrobed in dark chocolate Milk Chocolate Marshmallows: Vanilla marshmallows enrobed in milk chocolate

Vanilla marshmallows enrobed in milk chocolate Chocolate Surprise Bunny: Milk chocolate bunny filled with marshmallow treats

Swirls on the Water