Guide to Disney World’s 2023 Easter Treats

Happy Spring Equinox! As the days get longer and filled with more sunshine, flowers begin to grow following the long spell of cold weather, spring has sprung at Walt Disney World. Things already kicked off with the Resort’s St. Patrick’s Day celebrations and a large collection of green treats available. However, now that the lucky holiday has passed, Disney’s sights are set on Easter.
Several Easter offerings have already been unveiled at Walt Disney World, including the Easter Egg displays at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa and Disney’s Contemporary Resort. Both offer a colorful array of handmade, larger-than-life chocolate eggs for Guests to view, as well as a variety of treats and food offerings available for purchase. Disney also announced the return of Easter Brunch at Steakhouse 71.
However, these are not the only places you can get Easter treats at Walt Disney World – far from it! Check out the food guide below, originally from Disney Parks Blog, for where to get all of the best Easter treats, available through April 9 or later.
Disney Resort Hotels
Disney’s All-Star Resorts
- Thumper Carrot Cake: Carrot cake with cream cheese icing
Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge
- Carrot Cake Cheesecake Tart: Carrot cake, pineapple, and vanilla cheesecake
Disney’s Art of Animation Resort and Disney’s Pop Century Resort
- Coconut Sugar Bunny Cupcake: Carrot cake with pineapple filling topped with cream cheese buttercream and coconut sugar
Disney’s Beach Club Resort
- Carrot Garden Fudge: Chocolate fudge with a vanilla carrot-decorated cookie
- Orange-Vanilla Bunny Tart: Orange vanilla mousse with a chocolate-filled vanilla tart and orange marmalade
- Easter Chocolate Donald Egg and Easter Chocolate Daisy Egg: Chocolate Easter eggs decorated to look like Donald Duck and Daisy Duck
- Carrot Cake Milkshake: Vanilla milkshake with toasted marshmallow, pineapple, and shortcake topped with a specialty carrot cake
Disney’s BoardWalk
- Coconut Macaroon Nest: Coconut macaroon and chocolate eggs
- Chocolate-covered Strawberry ‘Carrots’
- Italian Easter Sweet Bread: Citrus-scented dough, almond cream, and filled chocolate egg
Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort
- Spring Treat Box: Carrot cake with cream cheese icing, mini brownie, lemon shortbread cookies, and a chocolate-dipped strawberry
Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- Spring Bunny Tart: Honey pastry cream topped with lemon curd and strawberry Chantilly cream
- Spring Coconut Macaroons: Coconut macaroon, dulce de leche macaroon, and chocolate macaroon decorated to look like a bunny tail
- Peanut Butter Eggs: Peanut butter milk chocolate crunch egg coated in chocolate
- Hummingbird Cake: Cake with pineapple, banana, and pecans drizzled with caramel icing
- Five-legged Goat Cookie: Citrus-scented gluten-free sugar cookie with an edible image of the Five-legged Goat
Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort
- Bunny Ear Cupcake: Yellow cupcake flavored with pineapple juice and a pineapple filling topped with buttercream
- Bird of Paradise Refresher: Strawberry, lemonade, passion fruit juice, and passion fruit boba
- Botanical Blossom Sangria: Macabeo Wine, Ketel One Botanicals Grapefruit & Rose Vodka, Combier Crème Pamplemousse Rose, Lush Grenadine, and Minute Maid Premium Lemonade
Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
- Cream Cheese Carrot Coffee Cake: Carrot coffee cake filled with cream cheese topped with fondant and orange sugar
- Vanilla Bean Cupcake Sampler: Four vanilla bean cupcakes decorated with Easter décor
Disney’s Old Key West Resort and Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa
- Carrot Cake with cream cheese icing
Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
- Easter Soft-serve: Pink, vanilla soft-serve with toasted marshmallow flavors topped with Easter sprinkles
Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter and Riverside
- Carrot Patch Cupcake: Carrot cake with cream cheese icing
Disney’s Riviera Resort
- Golden Egg: Raspberry mousse, milk chocolate mousse, and pistachio financier
- Torta di Carote: Italian carrot cake, mascarpone Cremieux, black currant-raspberry gel, carrot truffles, and brown butter ice cream
Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Chocolate Bunny: Dark chocolate bunny with Easter quins and jellybeans
- Bunny Cupcake: Carrot cake, orange curd filling, and maple buttercream with a cheesecake bunny on top
- Spring Margarita Flight featuring Teremana Blanco Tequila with four springtime flavors: Key lime, elderflower, lavender, and grapefruit
Disney’s Yacht Club Resort
- Carrot Garden Fudge: Chocolate fudge with a vanilla carrot-decorated cookie
- Orange-Vanilla Bunny Tart: Orange vanilla mousse with a chocolate-filled vanilla tart and orange marmalade
- Easter Chocolate Donald Egg and Easter Chocolate Daisy Egg: Chocolate Easter eggs decorated to look like Donald Duck and Daisy Duck
Disney Springs
Amorette’s Patisserie
- Easter Petit Cake: Vanilla chiffon, berry compote, berry mousse, and cream cheese mousse
The Ganachery
- Bunny Minnie Chocolate Piñata: Milk chocolate piñata filled with Easter treats
- Easter Ganache Pop: Strawberry ganache pop enrobed in dark chocolate
- Milk Chocolate Marshmallows: Vanilla marshmallows enrobed in milk chocolate
- Chocolate Surprise Bunny: Milk chocolate bunny filled with marshmallow treats
Swirls on the Water
- Easter Basket Nachos: DOLE Whip raspberry, cotton candy soft-serve, jellybeans, raspberry sauce, strawberry boba, whip cream, and waffle chips
- Cotton Candy Cone: DOLE Whip raspberry, cotton candy soft-serve, celebration cone, and sprinkles