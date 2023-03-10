Complete Guide to Disney’s St. Patrick’s Day Treats

Friday, March 17, is St. Patrick’s Day in the United States, and people around the country will be celebrating by wearing green or enjoying a pint. The Disney Parks are no different!

Both Walt Disney World in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California are celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with limited-time merchandise, food, and other offerings. One of these offerings is the Mighty St. Patrick’s Festival at Raglan Road Pub in Disney Springs, a four-day celebration with exclusive food, drink, and entertainment. The event is sure to be a hit with Guests and remarkably busy, but never fear – it’s not the only place you can get St. Patrick’s Day treats at Walt Disney World.

These treats will be available through St. Patrick’s Day at most locations, some old, some brand new – the green corn dog from last year is, unfortunately, not on the menu. Check out the guide below for the best St. Patrick’s Day food and drinks at Walt Disney World, and before to taste these limited-time offerings before they disappear over the rainbow!

Disney Resort Hotels

Disney’s All-Star Resorts

St. Patrick’s Day Cake: Irish cream cake with mint ganache, buttercream, fondant rainbow, and a chocolate pot of gold

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort and Disney’s Pop Century Resort

St. Patrick’s Day Parfait: Layers of green velvet cake, ganache, and Irish crème cheesecake topped with sweet cream and white chocolate shamrock décor

Disney’s Beach Club Resort

Mickey Shamrock Milkshake: Mint milkshake with chocolate drizzle, shamrock sprinkles, and a specialty vanilla cupcake

Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort

Mint Chocolate Chip Cheesecake: mint chocolate brownie topped with vanilla cheesecake, whipped mint ganache, and house-made chocolate décor

Disney’s Contemporary Resort

St. Patrick’s Day Cupcake: Chocolate cake filled with gold crisp pearls with green buttercream, green sugar, shamrock sprinkles, and a white chocolate Minnie Mouse topper

Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort

Lucky Leprechaun: Whiskey coffee custard, whiskey-soaked cake, and pistachio mousse topped with a dark chocolate shamrock

Disney’s Old Key West Resort

Mickey Pot of Gold: Stout-chocolate cake filled with Irish cream mousse dipped in a chocolate shell, buttercream, gold sprinkles, and rainbow gummy

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort

Mint Chocolate Chip Cheesecake: Mint chocolate brownie topped with vanilla cheesecake and whipped mint ganache with chocolate décor

Mickey Shamrock Beignet: Mickey-shaped beignet, chocolate-mint ganache, milkshake pipette, and shamrock décor

Mint Chocolate Chip Cheesecake: Mint chocolate brownie topped with vanilla cheesecake and whipped mint ganache with chocolate décor

Disney’s Riviera Resort

Caramel-Hazelnut Profiteroles: Caramel-hazelnut custard-filled chocolate profiteroles with chocolate ganache

Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

Mickey Pot of Gold: Stout-chocolate cake filled with Irish cream mousse dipped in a chocolate shell, buttercream, gold sprinkles, and rainbow gummy

Lucky Irish Cone: Cake cone, vanilla soft-serve, chocolate sandwich cookies, and gold sprinkles

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

The Nugget: Vanilla bean mousse, Irish stout cake, and salted caramel ganache

EPCOT

Sunshine Seasons

St. Patrick’s Day Irish Coffee Tart: Chocolate coffee tart topped with mint mousse, Irish coffee crémeux, and shamrock garnish

Rose & Crown

Fish and Chips: Rose & Crown’s Signature Dish: Beer-battered and served with tartar sauce

Shepherd's Pie: Ground beef, seasonal vegetables, English peas, and mashed potatoes with Irish cheddar

Leaping Leprechaun: Jameson Irish Whiskey, Don Q Cristal Rum, SVEDKA Vodka, melon liqueur, and sweet-and-sour topped with Sprite

Disney Springs

Amorette’s Patisserie

St. Patrick’s Day Petit Cake: Whiskey-soaked spiced chiffon cake with layers of Irish cream mousse, caramel banana mousse, and candied walnuts

St. Patrick's Day Chocolate-covered Strawberries

City Works Eatery & Pour House

Irish Loaded Fries: House-made corned beef, hardwood-smoked bacon, Guinness braised onions, IPA cheese sauce, green onions, and waffle fries

Pastrami Reuben: House-made pastrami, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing, and bacon-braised sauerkraut on marble rye

Irish Bangers & Mash: Grilled Louisiana hot link, smoked cheddar and horseradish potato purée, caramelized cabbage, and Guinness onion gravy

Irish Mule: Jameson Irish Whiskey, lime juice, bitters, and ginger beer

Dark Side of The Moon: Blue Moon and Guinness

Snakebite: Angry Orchard Crisp Apple and Guinness

Voodoo: Reubaus and Guinness

The Daily Poutine

Irish Pork Bangers Poutine: Irish cheddar, onion marmalade, stout gravy, and french fries

D-Luxe Burger

Dublin Burger: Two pressed signature blend patties with Irish cheddar, corned beef, shoestring fried onions, Irish stout barbecue, lettuce, tomato

The Ganachery

St. Patrick’s Day Mickey Piñata: Chocolate piñata filled with mint marshmallows enrobed in chocolate, white crisp pearls, and green sprinkles

Milk Chocolate Irish Cream Ganache Square

Dark Chocolate Irish Whiskey Ganache Square

Raglan Road Irish Pub & Restaurant

Revelers can enjoy Raglan Road’s Signature Brew Flight, whiskey flight, or craft beers, wines, and hand-crafted cocktails of their choice while choosing from the chef’s selection of authentic Irish dishes, including the dry-aged prime short rib and brisket beef OMG Burger, Shepherd’s Pie (beef and lamb version or the popular plant-based option), and fresh-caught fish with chips.

Salt & Straw

Pots of Gold & Rainbows: Hand-sorted rainbow marshmallows tossed into cereal milk ice cream

Sprinkles

Irish Coffee Cupcake: Chocolate coffee cake filled with marshmallow, topped with Irish whiskey green-vanilla buttercream frosting, and finished with a clover décor

Swirls on the Water

St. Patrick’s Day Cone: Chocolate and mint soft-serve swirled in a black vanilla cone topped with gold sprinkles

Bailey's Chocolate Float: Frozen hot chocolate with mint soft serve and Bailey's Irish Cream float

Vivoli il Gelato