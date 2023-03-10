Complete Guide to Disney’s St. Patrick’s Day Treats

Friday, March 17, is St. Patrick’s Day in the United States, and people around the country will be celebrating by wearing green or enjoying a pint. The Disney Parks are no different!
Both Walt Disney World in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California are celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with limited-time merchandise, food, and other offerings. One of these offerings is the Mighty St. Patrick’s Festival at Raglan Road Pub in Disney Springs, a four-day celebration with exclusive food, drink, and entertainment. The event is sure to be a hit with Guests and remarkably busy, but never fear – it’s not the only place you can get St. Patrick’s Day treats at Walt Disney World.
These treats will be available through St. Patrick’s Day at most locations, some old, some brand new – the green corn dog from last year is, unfortunately, not on the menu. Check out the guide below for the best St. Patrick’s Day food and drinks at Walt Disney World, and before to taste these limited-time offerings before they disappear over the rainbow!
Disney Resort Hotels
Disney’s All-Star Resorts
- St. Patrick’s Day Cake: Irish cream cake with mint ganache, buttercream, fondant rainbow, and a chocolate pot of gold
Disney’s Art of Animation Resort and Disney’s Pop Century Resort
- St. Patrick’s Day Parfait: Layers of green velvet cake, ganache, and Irish crème cheesecake topped with sweet cream and white chocolate shamrock décor
Disney’s Beach Club Resort
- Mickey Shamrock Milkshake: Mint milkshake with chocolate drizzle, shamrock sprinkles, and a specialty vanilla cupcake
Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort
- Mint Chocolate Chip Cheesecake: mint chocolate brownie topped with vanilla cheesecake, whipped mint ganache, and house-made chocolate décor
Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- St. Patrick’s Day Cupcake: Chocolate cake filled with gold crisp pearls with green buttercream, green sugar, shamrock sprinkles, and a white chocolate Minnie Mouse topper
Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort
- Lucky Leprechaun: Whiskey coffee custard, whiskey-soaked cake, and pistachio mousse topped with a dark chocolate shamrock
Disney’s Old Key West Resort
- Mickey Pot of Gold: Stout-chocolate cake filled with Irish cream mousse dipped in a chocolate shell, buttercream, gold sprinkles, and rainbow gummy
Disney’s Port Orleans Resort
- Mint Chocolate Chip Cheesecake: Mint chocolate brownie topped with vanilla cheesecake and whipped mint ganache with chocolate décor
- Mickey Shamrock Beignet: Mickey-shaped beignet, chocolate-mint ganache, milkshake pipette, and shamrock décor
- Mint Chocolate Chip Cheesecake: Mint chocolate brownie topped with vanilla cheesecake and whipped mint ganache with chocolate décor
Disney’s Riviera Resort
- Caramel-Hazelnut Profiteroles: Caramel-hazelnut custard-filled chocolate profiteroles with chocolate ganache
Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa
- Mickey Pot of Gold: Stout-chocolate cake filled with Irish cream mousse dipped in a chocolate shell, buttercream, gold sprinkles, and rainbow gummy
- Lucky Irish Cone: Cake cone, vanilla soft-serve, chocolate sandwich cookies, and gold sprinkles
Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- The Nugget: Vanilla bean mousse, Irish stout cake, and salted caramel ganache
EPCOT
Sunshine Seasons
- St. Patrick’s Day Irish Coffee Tart: Chocolate coffee tart topped with mint mousse, Irish coffee crémeux, and shamrock garnish
Rose & Crown
- Fish and Chips: Rose & Crown’s Signature Dish: Beer-battered and served with tartar sauce
- Shepherd’s Pie: Ground beef, seasonal vegetables, English peas, and mashed potatoes with Irish cheddar
- Leaping Leprechaun: Jameson Irish Whiskey, Don Q Cristal Rum, SVEDKA Vodka, melon liqueur, and sweet-and-sour topped with Sprite
Disney Springs
Amorette’s Patisserie
- St. Patrick’s Day Petit Cake: Whiskey-soaked spiced chiffon cake with layers of Irish cream mousse, caramel banana mousse, and candied walnuts
- St. Patrick’s Day Chocolate-covered Strawberries
City Works Eatery & Pour House
- Irish Loaded Fries: House-made corned beef, hardwood-smoked bacon, Guinness braised onions, IPA cheese sauce, green onions, and waffle fries
- Pastrami Reuben: House-made pastrami, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing, and bacon-braised sauerkraut on marble rye
- Irish Bangers & Mash: Grilled Louisiana hot link, smoked cheddar and horseradish potato purée, caramelized cabbage, and Guinness onion gravy
- Irish Mule: Jameson Irish Whiskey, lime juice, bitters, and ginger beer
- Dark Side of The Moon: Blue Moon and Guinness
- Snakebite: Angry Orchard Crisp Apple and Guinness
- Voodoo: Reubaus and Guinness
The Daily Poutine
- Irish Pork Bangers Poutine: Irish cheddar, onion marmalade, stout gravy, and french fries
D-Luxe Burger
- Dublin Burger: Two pressed signature blend patties with Irish cheddar, corned beef, shoestring fried onions, Irish stout barbecue, lettuce, tomato
The Ganachery
- St. Patrick’s Day Mickey Piñata: Chocolate piñata filled with mint marshmallows enrobed in chocolate, white crisp pearls, and green sprinkles
- Milk Chocolate Irish Cream Ganache Square
- Dark Chocolate Irish Whiskey Ganache Square
Raglan Road Irish Pub & Restaurant
- Revelers can enjoy Raglan Road’s Signature Brew Flight, whiskey flight, or craft beers, wines, and hand-crafted cocktails of their choice while choosing from the chef’s selection of authentic Irish dishes, including the dry-aged prime short rib and brisket beef OMG Burger, Shepherd’s Pie (beef and lamb version or the popular plant-based option), and fresh-caught fish with chips.
Salt & Straw
- Pots of Gold & Rainbows: Hand-sorted rainbow marshmallows tossed into cereal milk ice cream
Sprinkles
- Irish Coffee Cupcake: Chocolate coffee cake filled with marshmallow, topped with Irish whiskey green-vanilla buttercream frosting, and finished with a clover décor
Swirls on the Water
- St. Patrick’s Day Cone: Chocolate and mint soft-serve swirled in a black vanilla cone topped with gold sprinkles
- Bailey’s Chocolate Float: Frozen hot chocolate with mint soft serve and Bailey’s Irish Cream float
Vivoli il Gelato
- Shamrock Shake: Mint chocolate chip gelato and pistachio gelato topped with whipped cream and chocolate shavings
- Pistachio Bombolato: Pistachio gelato and chocolate sauce in a warm Italian donut
- Mint Cannoli: Sweet cream of ricotta cheese, sugar, mint, and chocolate shavings in a crispy pastry shell
- Marshmallow Cereal Cannoli: Ricotta cheese and marshmallow cereal
- Marshmallow Cereal Bombolato: Marshmallow cereal and vanilla icing
- Marshmallow Cereal Shake: Vanilla gelato and marshmallow cereal topped with a bombolato