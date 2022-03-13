Disney Serves Shockingly Green Corn Dog To Guests

We know about green eggs and ham, but what about green batter and hot dogs?

At Disney, there are a variety of food options that Guests love to eat. From churros to Mickey pretzels, to Dole Whip, and so much more, at times, Guests can potentially forget about all of the amazing attractions and just spend their day eating. Some Parks, such at EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort almost rely on food and drinks as an offering for Guests to replace the lack of attractions and create a very different theme park experience. And from what we have seen from packed food festivals year-round, Guests love it.

During holidays, Disney Guests get super lucky as there is often themed food that they can enjoy for a limited time, meaning they get to eat something brand-new and rare. With St. Patrick’s Day around the corner, both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort will be celebrating through their delicious food offerings.

At Walt Disney World, Guests will be able to try delicious eats like the St. Patrick’s Day Mickey: Chocolate Irish crème mousse and chocolate cake with a sugar cookie, Luck of the Green: Chocolate cupcake filled with marshmallow mint crème topped with vanilla buttercream, shamrock sprinkles, and gold shimmer, Irish Magic Trick: Irish whiskey, Italian liqueur, and bitters, Fuzzy Leprechaun: Vodka, blue curaçao, peach schnapps, orange juice, and pineapple juice garnished with an orange slice and maraschino cherry, Mint Chocolate Cheesecake: Mint chocolate brownie topped with vanilla cheesecake, whipped mint ganache, and a shamrock chocolate décor, St. Patty’s Day Hat: Caramel Irish cream mousse on a shortbread cookie, and so much more.

The menu for Walt Disney World is incredibly expansive and can be seen here.

Disneyland Resort also has a lot of St. Patrick’s Day eats and drinks, which are also in the link above, but one offering stands out above the rest. At Disneyland, one thing Guests love to eat are the hand-dipped corn dogs. Made fresh to order, these offerings are one of my personal favorite items at Disneyland, and a must-eat for Guests. For St. Patrick’s Day, Disney is giving their classic corn dog a spin.

At Disney California Adventure Park, Guests can now order a fully green corn dog at Corn Dog Castle on March 17. Below are the three dipped offerings:

Hot-Link Corn Dog: Coated with green corn dog batter and served with mandarin orange or small bag of chips (New)

Original Corn Dog: Coated with green corn dog batter and served with mandarin orange or small bag of chips (New)

Cheddar Cheese Stick: Coated with green corn dog batter and served with mandarin orange or small bag of chips (New)

It seems that the flavoring of the corn dog will likely not be altered, but the color will surely attract attention wherever you go! Both Disney Parks will have so many new offerings for the holiday that Guests are surely going to be able to find something they like or are willing to try. We have seen corn dogs at Disney take interesting twists with full pickles being hollowed out to fit the hot dog before being battered, but there is something about this vivid green that truly stands out on this variation of the Disneyland corn dog!

Plus, there is so much to see and do at Disney California Adventure Park! Guests can enjoy Buena Vista Street as they walk the roads Walt had in Hollywood, enjoy a hand-dipped corn dog at Award Wieners, Head to Cars Land to enjoy the neon signage and Radiator Springs Racers, check out the new Marvel-themed land in Avengers Campus, where they can meet Spider-Man, Loki, Ant-Man, Black Widow, Doctor Strange, and so many more characters. And of course, you have to ride WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure and Guardians of the Galaxy: MISSION BREAKOUT. Rock on the Silly Symphony Swings as well, and go catch Jack Jack on Incredicoaster! The list of rides and attractions never ends!

