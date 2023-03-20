Eat Brunch for ONE DAY ONLY at This Disney Restaurant

Will you be spending Easter in Walt Disney World? Don’t miss a one-day-only Easter brunch!

Easter is a great time of year to be at Walt Disney World. Spring is a beautiful season in Florida, with the weather warming up without getting overwhelmingly hot. Disney World is decorated in its Sunday best, with the beautiful florals of the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival. You can also find Easter Egg displays at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa and Disney’s Contemporary Resort, with beautifully decorated, larger-than-life Easter eggs and a variety of treats for Guests to enjoy.

Speaking of treats, there are several options for a great Easter meal at Walt Disney World, whether you’re looking for an Easter morning brunch or a ham and turkey dinner. If you’re looking for something holiday exclusive, though, look no further than Steakhouse 71 at Disney’s Contemporary Resort. The upscale restaurant served brunch on Easter last year, and the meal will be making an exclusive return this year on April 9.

Here’s some of what you can expect if you book Brunch at this eatery! Check out the full menu on Disney’s website. Featured appetizers include Fresh-Baked Pastries, Shrimp Cocktail, and Sea Salt-dusted Potato Brioche. Guests will also be able to enjoy coffee and specialty brunch cocktails.

There are also a few featured entrees and desserts for the meal, including;

Floridian Eggs Benedict: Two poached eggs and a crab cake with hollandaise atop toasted English muffins served with breakfast potatoes

Bacon & Eggs: Maple-lacquered pork belly, smoked cheese grits, and a perfect egg

Exclusive to Brunch: Hummingbird Bread Pudding featuring pineapple, banana, and coconut bread pudding with candied pecans, salted caramel, and cream cheese ice cream

Other entrees include Avocado Toast, Steakhouse 71 Seasonal Pancakes, Steak Frites, Omelets, and Walt’s Prime Rib Hash. Additional desserts include Steakhouse 71 Chocolate Cake, Ambrosia, Crème Brûlée, and Apple Tart Tatin.

Brunch will be served from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Easter day, so make sure to snag a reservation if you want to secure a table!