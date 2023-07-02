Half of Disneyland Closed to Guests Following Power Outage

Saturday was not a good day to be at Disneyland Resort. The Southern California Disney Park experienced a major power outage just hours before the Wondrous Journey fireworks were to begin over Sleeping Beauty Castle, effectively locking Guests out of half of Disneyland Park.

According to witnesses on Reddit, the outage primarily impacted Adventureland, part of New Orleans Square, and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. But Fantasyland and Mickey’s Toontown had already closed ahead of the upcoming fireworks, relegating Guests to Tomorrowland, Critter Country, Frontierland, and Main Street, U.S.A.

Ultimately, the Wondrous Journey fireworks were canceled, according to u/NoobPwnr. Some restaurants and stores remained open, but some experienced issues with Point of Sales (POS) systems.

“I was just outside of Great Moments with Mr Lincoln and the power flickered off and back on,” u/JeanerStreamer reported. “Most of the POS systems reset nearby.”

According to the Disneyland Resort app, affected attractions included Indiana Jones Adventure, Pirates of the Caribbean, Haunted Mansion, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, and Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run. All are operating normally at the time of publication on Sunday.

Guests whose Disney Genie+ or Individual Lightning Lane reservations were impacted by the power outage should speak with a Guest Services Cast Member for a refund or equivalent replacement. Be patient, as City Hall will likely still be busy in the incident’s aftermath.

This is Disneyland Resort’s second major electrical problem in less than a month. In June, nine attractions throughout Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure closed following a sequence of power surges throughout the Disney Resort. As with Saturday’s incident, Disneyland did not comment publicly on the outages.

Were you at Disneyland Park, Downtown Disney, or Disney California Adventure Park during Saturday’s power outage? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.