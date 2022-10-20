Disney Park Suffers Major Power Outage, All Guests Evacuated

We guess not everything can be magical 24/7.

The Disneyland Paris Resort is currently facing a “giant” power outage. The outage is specifically affecting the Walt Disney Studios Park at the Resort, which features rides like the Twighlight Zone Tower of Terror as well as Crush’s Coaster.

This was shown in the tweet linked below from Disneyland Paris Works (@DisneylandWorks):

[Live] Live from the parks ! It seems that a giant power outage has invaded the Walt Disney’s Studios park. Restaurants, attractions are being evacuated and areas no longer have music

As we said, even though it comes close sometimes, not everything can be perfect all the time at the Disney Parks and Resorts. Hopefully, the issue can be resolved soon, and Guests can continue about their day in the Park. The Walt Disney Studios Park hosts many fan-favorite rides and attractions and is the home to Disney’s newest version of Avengers Campus.

On July 20, 2020, Disneyland Paris celebrated the official opening of its Avengers Campus, a land entirely dedicated to Marvel. The opening coincided with their 30th Anniversary Celebration, which has offered new shows, festivities, and experiences all year.

When visiting Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris, Guests are able to join forces with their favorite superheroes and help them in missions to protect the Earth. The land will be home to two attractions, Spider-Man W.E.B. Adventure and Avengers Assemble: Flight Force, where Guests will be able to meet Iron Man as one of the most advanced animatronics in Disney Parks worldwide. Guests can also shop for all their superhero needs at the different stores and enjoy an Avenger-worthy meal at PYM Kitchen, Stark Factory, and the food trucks around the Campus.

