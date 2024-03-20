Disney World Theme Park Hours Officially Changing in 2024

Things are about to change at Walt Disney World.

The Walt Disney World Resort, also known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” is notoriously expensive, but the most valuable resource guests have to spend during their trip is time. Time is extremely limited during a Walt Disney World vacation, meaning it’s crucial that guests stay as up to date on theme park and resort operating hours. While Disney World runs on a tight and solid schedule, everything is about to change soon.

Theme park hours will change starting at the very end of March and will be in effect throughout the beginning of April. These changes come during the busy Easter holiday, one of the many popular holiday periods guests like to visit Walt Disney World.

Starting Sunday, March 31, Magic Kingdom will be open from 8 a.m. through 11 p.m. Extended hours will be available to select guests on Wednesday, April 3. During this time, Magic Kingdom will be open from 11 p.m. through 1 a.m.

EPCOT hours will remain the same, with the theme park available between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.

From April 1 through April 5, Disney's Hollywood Studios will open at 8:30 a.m. and will close at 9:30 p.m. every day through April 6.

Disney's Animal Kingdom will open at 8 a.m. every day of the week. From March 31 through April 5, the park will close at 8 p.m. Disney's Animal Kingdom will close at 7 p.m. on April 6.

Other busy times for Walt Disney World include Halloween, Christmas, and, of course, New Year’s Eve. It’s always an incredible benefit when the Walt Disney World is open later, giving guests just a little more time to enjoy the magic found within, especially during holidays.

From classic dark rides to thrilling, high-tech roller coasters, there’s something for everyone at the Walt Disney World Resort. The Walt Disney World Resort is made up of four massive theme parks, two water parks, and the legendary shopping and dining center known as Disney Springs. From Animal Kingdom to EPCOT, guests have the opportunity to enjoy some of the world’s most iconic and beloved theme park attractions of all time, like Pirates of the Caribbean, Haunted Mansion, Expedition Everest, Space Mountain, Avatar Flight of Passage and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, just to name a few.

There’s a lot to look forward to in 2024, with Disney hosting its annual D23 event later this year. D23 is a special, fan-oriented event where Disney reveals its newest and most exciting projects. Disney has teased some big news that will be dropping as part of this event, and while it has not yet been confirmed, it’s incredibly exciting to speculate what exactly will be addressed by Disney. Many fans are hoping to get more news regarding Disney’s plans to remodel DinoLand U.S.A. at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, something the company first announced two years ago. Disney is also teasing its upcoming venture into the video gaming world with Epic Games. Magic Kingdom’s newest ride, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, will open sometime this summer, forever replacing Disney’s former Splash Mountain experience.

