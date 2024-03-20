Disney Teases Game-Changing Fortnite Collaboration

Disney is teasing some big announcements regarding its foray into the world of Fortnite.

Earlier this year, Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed that The Walt Disney Company had made a whopping $1.5 million investment in Epic Games, with the intent to create new and exciting experiences within Fortnite. Iger made this announcement as part of Disney’s Q1 2024 earnings call, and according to IGN, this collaboration will bring tons of new and exciting experiences to players. Both Disney and Epic Games wish to create new worlds for players to explore based on Disney’s legendary roster of content from brands like Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, Avatar, and many more.

However, weeks later, The Walt Disney Company has remained silent regarding this partnership, that is, until now. In anticipation of Disney’s upcoming D23 event, D23 Vice President Michael Vargo revealed that gaming will be a “big part” of the Disney Parks and Experience panel. Disney’s 2024 D23 event starts on August 9 and lasts through August 11, giving fans of the company tons of exciting things to look forward to, like new rides, attractions, and, of course, new ventures into the video gaming world.

In a new interview, Vargo stated that along with exciting news regarding Disney’s lineup of theme parks, cruise ships, and entertainment products, fans can expect some big news regarding video games. Vargo did not specifically state whether or not the news was connected to Epic Games or Fortnite, but it’s safe to assume some of the experiences promised by Disney will be addressed during this event. The Parks and Experiences panel will also most likely include new information regarding Disney’s previously announced overhaul of Animal Kingdom. Disney has made it very clear it wishes to transform and retheme the DinoLand U.S.A. section of the park into something new, breathing new life into the theme park.

Disney became a large stakeholder in Epic Games as a result of this investment, meaning fans can expect exciting new projects for years to come. “Our exciting new relationship with Epic Games will bring together Disney’s beloved brands and franchises with the hugely popular Fortnite in a transformational new games and entertainment universe,” stated Bob Iger during the initial announcement. “This marks Disney’s biggest entry ever into the world of games and offers significant opportunities for growth and expansion. We can’t wait for fans to experience the Disney stories and worlds they love in groundbreaking new ways.”

Chairperson of The Walt Disney Company, Josh D’Amaro, said that the partnership would “enable us to bring together our incredible collection of stories and experiences from across the company for a broad audience in ways we have only dreamed of before.”

Fans often get big news regarding Disney’s other entertainment brands, like Marvel and Star Wars, as well, with many high-profile projects currently in production. Disney recently announced that its hit series The Mandalorian, which can be streamed on Disney+, will be headed to the big screen with its own feature-length film. Tentatively titled The Mandalorian & Grogu, this new adventure marks Disney’s first Star Wars film in quite some time.

Are you excited about this year’s D23 event?