One Beer Sparks Chaos and $50,000+ Lawsuit at Disney World

Walt Disney World Resort may be known as being home to The Most Magical Place on Earth, but for some, their experiences can be anything but magical. In a new lawsuit filing, a lawyer alleges that a Disney employee caused fear and apprehension of immediate bodily harm, among other claims, and seeks in excess of $50,000 and a jury trial.

Walt Disney World Resort plays host to many establishments across its four theme parks, two water theme parks, Disney Springs, and its many hotels and Disney Vacation Club locations. The sprawling Disney empire that sits across Central Florida caters to millions of guests from all over the world each year.

While Disney is known for its magical shows, thrilling rides, and stellar food options, some are left less than impressed after visiting the resort. What happened to Gregory Abaray reveals a darker side to Disney World, and a recent lawsuit filing expands on the events that transpired in one of Disney’s premium locations.

Filed in late February by Gregory Abaray, who is both the plaintiff and the lawyer on the case, the lawsuit sees Walt Disney Parks & Resorts, Inc. and Chuck Doe sued for in excess of $50,000 on counts of assault, battery, negligence, false imprisonment, intentional infliction of emotional distress, assault-respondent superior, battery-respondent superior, and negligence-respondent superior. Not the Disney experience one may expect from the prolific Disney park resort.

According to the public documents, which can be viewed here, Abaray–a Polk County resident–entered the Jellyrolls bar at Disney’s BoardWalk at 11:30 p.m. in late 2022 with his wife to meet their daughter and a friend. The cost to enter Jellyrolls was $18 per person.

Abaray’s wife promptly ordered three drinks, with Abaray ordering a Red Bull for himself and a “blowjob” drink for his daughter. For context, a “blowjob” drink features amaretto liqueur, Irish cream liqueur, and whipped cream.

The bartender brought over the Red Bull and a Michelob Ultra beer before going back to make the “blowjob” drink. Abaray did not order the beer, but was already opened by the bartender when Abaray pushed it back toward the bar. Upon being told they did not ask for the beer, the bartender said she thought the plaintiff had ordered a Mic Ultra. They then said they would need a manager’s approval to not charge for the beverage.

The manager, named Chuck Doe, said that the beer needed to be paid for because the plaintiff had touched it. Abaray’s wife instead paid for the three drinks ordered, which caused Doe to ask them to leave the establishment. Abaray then heard a commotion and saw that his wife had been backed up by Doe and was yelling in her face.

Doe told the pair to leave again, and the defendant refused to refund their $36 entrance fee. When attempting to retrieve his cell phone, Doe allegedly lunged in front of Abaray and blocked his action. He went on to do this another time after Abaray tried again to retrieve his phone and unlawfully touched the plaintiff.

The eight counts are aimed at Chuck Doe, Disney, or both, and the plaintiff demands a trial by jury on all issues so triable, per the court document.

This is not the only current case against Disney. In late 2023, an NYU medical doctor died after eating a meal at the Raglan Road restaurant in Disney Springs. Kanokporn Tangsuan suffered an acute allergic reaction after being told her food was allergen-free and died shortly after at the hospital. An autopsy revealed that Tangsuan had elevated nuts and dairy in her system, the two products she was severely allergic to.

