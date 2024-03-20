New Disney Merchandise Features Problematic ‘Splash Mountain’ Character

It looks like Splash Mountain is still alive and well at Walt Disney World Resort, as new merchandising featuring a famous but controversial rabbit has just been released.

Splash Mountain Character Remains at Disney World as New Merchandise Drops

Disney’s Splash Mountain at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Florida, closed its doors in January 2023 for a redesign and is set to reopen as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure in late 2024. Inspired by The Princess and the Frog, the beloved 2009 animated film featuring Disney’s first Black princess, Tiana, the revamped ride aims to offer an immersive experience in her vibrant world. The decision to retheme the attraction came amid criticism of the original themes, which were deemed by some as racist.

The ride’s original theme drew inspiration from Song of the South, a 1946 film on a Georgia plantation post-Civil War. However, the movie has faced significant criticism for its portrayal of Black people, characterized by stereotypes and elements of minstrelsy. Notably, the NAACP and American Council on Race Relations objected to the film due to its use of slang in dialogue. It included a fable where Br’er Fox and Br’er Bear employ a tar baby to ensnare Br’er Rabbit. While some scholars have labeled this portrayal as “affectionate racism,” suggesting a less overtly derogatory depiction, it remains contentious due to its condescending nature and potential for perpetuating harmful stereotypes.

With the ride closing down at Disney World and Disneyland, the news upset and saddened folks. With Tiana’s Bayou Adventure taking shape and ready to open in a few months, a Disney news site, Mickey Blog, spotted some new merchandise featuring Br’er Rabbit.

During a visit to Disney Springs at Walt Disney World Resort, Mickey Blog spotted a rather interesting item featuring a beloved Splash Mountain character. Check out the image below, which was captured by the Disney news site:

Upon further inspection, they noticed Br’er Rabbit featured on the new merchandise next to Cinderella. Here is a closer image for those who can’t quite see the Splash Mountain character:

Thus far, Mickey Blog encountered the design of two distinct items. Firstly, there’s the Classic Disney World Bag priced at $24.99. This blue bag showcases the classic design prominently on its front. Additionally, we’ve identified a gray Classic Disney World Shirt available for $30.

Does Disney World realize its mistake by eliminating anything and everything related to the highly controversial log flume ride that is now being replaced? Fans have been swift to observe the striking resemblance between the signs for Ray’s Berets and The Briar Patch.

While the image associated with Ray’s Berets is currently concept art, Disney will probably opt to repurpose the sign from The Briar Patch. Notably, the font and color palette employed for Ray’s Berets are remarkably similar to those used for Splash Mountain. Adding to the intrigue, the sign for Ray’s Berets appears to depict several hats, some of which resemble those worn by characters from Song of the South.

What do you think about Disney World still having Splash Mountain merchandise?