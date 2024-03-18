“Severe” Change To Disperse Heavy Spring Break Crowds at Disney World

A severe change is on the way to Central Florida that will see heavy Spring Break crowds at Walt Disney World Resort be dispersed.

Walt Disney World is in the middle of immense change. If it’s not the construction and expansion of the resort’s Disney park collection, it’s the socio-political war still happening between the company and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. The politician retaliated against the House of Mouse when they challenged his latest controversial law in 2022 and later went on to disband Disney’s historic Reedy Creek Improvement District.

In other areas of the Sunshine State, Universal will soon open its major new third theme park gate. Epic Universe has been a long time coming, and the brand new land will expand Universal’s footprint in Florida–some say it is a big challenge to Disney World.

However, perhaps one of the more noticeable changes happening statewide is the turbulent winter season. Over the last few months, the cold weather, storms, and rainfall have hindered operations for the likes of Disney World and Universal. Both Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park and Universal’s Volcano Bay Water Theme Park suffered closures thanks to the weather, sometimes for up to four consecutive days.

For those who thought the cold fronts and record-breaking cloud cover had ceased as the East Coast welcomes the spring season, this week will prove it’s not over for winter at all. Dubbed winter’s revenge by Click Orlando, this week will see another surge of cold air blast its way through Central Florida.

Per a new report from Click Orlando, a strong cold front can be expected on Monday, March 18, with a likelihood of thunderstorms into the afternoon. “A few storms could become severe with damaging wind and hail,” reads the report. “The best chance of strong storms will be between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.”

The coldest air of the season will roll into Florida on Tuesday and Wednesday, with wake-up temperatures of 51 degrees for Orlando on Tuesday and 47 on Wednesday. Disney World guests better wrap up for rope-dropping Magic Kingdom that day. But that’s not all, as a storm system out of the Gulf of Mexico could bring more rain and storms on Friday.

While Disney is known for shuttering its water parks for colder weather and storms, Typhoon Lagoon–the only water park currently open at Disney World following Blizzard Beach’s recent closure–is still listed as opening at 10 a.m. all week. That may change as the weather develops over the coming days.

And as the cold weather, rain, and potential storms roll through Central Florida this week, Spring Break crowds will likely be dispersed across the resort. There have been reports of heavy crowds, even early on in the day, as many flock to the Disney parks during this period. Wait times have been high, as have the prices for Disney Genie+, although that hasn’t stopped it from selling out occasionally.

Prior to the official Spring Break period, Orlando International Airport revealed they expected an 11% increase in footfall versus 2022, with an estimated 7.6 million people traveling through the airport. The four Disney World theme parks–Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom–will continue to be busy for the next few weeks as thousands (try to) enjoy a vacation at The Most Magical Place on Earth.

Are you prepared for the cold weather moving through Central Florida and Walt Disney World this week? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!