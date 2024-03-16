Guests Suspended Backwards on Disney World Ride

A dozen Walt Disney World Resort guests found themselves suspended at an uncomfortable angle when Big Thunder Mountain Railroad suddenly broke down. The classic Frontierland attraction stopped as the train climbed the first and highest hill.

Magic Kingdom Park’s western rollercoaster is just one of four worldwide. The first opened at Disneyland Park in 1979, just one year before Walt Disney World Resort’s version. Walt Disney Imagineering opened Big Thunder Mountain Railroad rides at Tokyo Disneyland in 1987 and Disneyland Paris in 1992. Some of the longest-lasting Disney Park attractions, none of the coasters have closed or faced a retheme.

Related: Disney Cruise Line Guests Discover “Mildly Creepy Relics of Past” at Castaway Cay

“After you arrive at the legendary Big Thunder Mining Company, descend into an abandoned mine shaft and board your train,” Walt Disney World Resort writes. “As you enter the cursed cavern, the engine speeds up along the rickety track. Dodge exploding dynamite and falling boulders as you swoop around turns, drop into canyons and dart through the mysterious ghost town of Tumbleweed. Your rip-roaring adventure proves that some legends are true. You’re sure to have a real blast!”

Kirk (@walruscarp on TikTok) shared a video of his experience getting stuck on Big Thunder Mountain Railroad’s lift hill. Shortly after he began recording, the roller coaster suddenly re-started, jerking riders around:

“This is one heck of an experience,” Kirk began. “Oh, god! No, no… I wasn’t prepared for that!”

Just as the guests began enjoying the Magic Kingdom ride, it stopped again. This time, it stalled for just a few seconds before slowly making its way to the loading and unloading platform.

Related: Dad Drops Child From Space Mountain Rocket

“Hopefully they don’t lay on the brakes too hard,” Kirk quipped. Seconds later, the guests were slammed into their lap bars by the force of a sudden stop.

Commenters empathized with Kirk’s torturous experience on The Wildest Ride in the Wilderness.

Related: Disney’s Splash Mountain Lightning Lane Flooded Days Before Closing

“We recently got stuck at the very top of Seven Dwarves lift hill and it was so eerie,” @morganrbuchanan recalled. “I felt like the whole coaster was gonna just fly backwards.”

“‘Hope they don’t lay on the breaks too hard’ *enter whiplash* 💀😂💀😂,” @delcolove wrote.

Have you ever gotten stuck on an attraction at Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, or Disney’s Hollywood Studios? Share your most memorable experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks guest experience. No two guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.