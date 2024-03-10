Fire Damaged Disney Castle Engulfed, Repair Update Confirms Future

Disney is repairing the fire damage on one of their most popular and iconic castles.

When people think of the Disney theme parks, while Mickey Mouse may come to mind, the castle is certainly toward the top of the list. In America alone, Cinderella Castle located in Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, makes the top 10 list of most photographed landmarks in the country. Knowing how detrimental the castle figure is to the Disney parks, it is important to keep them in good shape and picture ready for the tens of thousands of guests who visit the parks around the world on a daily basis.

At Disneyland Paris, guests get to enter Sleeping Beauty Castle. On the top half of the castle, guests can walk through a stained-glass retelling of Sleeping Beauty, and below guests can enjoy the attraction La Tanière du Dragon, “where a monstrous beast rests”. For many, this is one of the most beautiful castles that Disney has created, and if we compare it to the original Sleeping Beauty Castle in Disneyland, it is clear that there is a massive size difference, as well as far more intricate details that have been added and upgraded.

One of the things that happens with the castle during the nighttime firework shows is that there is pyrotechnics that shoot out from the castle. While this is a cool effect, it is one that damages the paint coloring of the castle turrets. Lately, we have been reporting that there were many damaged areas of Sleeping Beauty Castle that needed some TLC. Now, it seems that that work has been happening after Disneyland Paris closes down each night.

🔧 Refurbishment of the damaged Sleeping Beauty Castle turrets has begun, starting with this little one. It’s being carried out mainly outside operating hours using a mobile crane. pic.twitter.com/5bh6H1Zxv1 — DLP Report (@DLPReport) March 9, 2024

The turret on which the video is focusing was previously a lighter blue, as we can see on the damaged turret towards the right side of the castle in the video. It seems that this refurbishment will likely take a few days to complete, however, with fire still used in shows like Disney Dreams! this will have to be an ongoing repair issue for Disneyland Paris.

Disneyland Paris is currently undergoing construction, most of which takes place in Walt Disney Studios Park. Next month, Studio 1, the main entrance to the theme park will shut down, including all of the dining and shopping options inside the decorated sound stage. Right now, we do not have the official closure date, but the locations within the sound stage will close on April 24, making April 25th a likely contender for the refurbishment start.

In addition to that year-long project, the back half of the park is turning into a Frozen-themed land, and a Tangled attraction has been added as well. This section was initially meant to be a Star Wars land as well as an expansion on Toy Story Playland, but now, those two additions are no longer being acknowledged.

