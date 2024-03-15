Last Weekend To Visit Disney World Park Before Indefinite Closure

This weekend will mark the last weekend Walt Disney World guests can enjoy one particular part of the resort before it closes on March 16 for an indefinite period of time.

There’s a lot happening at Walt Disney World Resort currently. The biggest, perhaps, is the ongoing regeneration and retheming of Splash Mountain. The attraction will reopen later this year as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, which will welcome guests to New Orleans for an adventurous boat ride with Princess Tiana herself.

Some, though, say Disney’s investment in its leading vacation destination is not enough. After years of concepts and “blue sky” ideas, Disney theme park enthusiasts are getting antsy, and it is a restlessness that might energize Bob Iger’s House of Mouse to move forward with a fifth theme park at Disney World.

The four theme parks (Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom) plus two water parks (Disney’s Blizzard Water Park, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park) entertain millions of guests each year, but soon one offering will be closed indefinitely.

At the close of business on March 16, 2024, Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park will shutter for an indefinite period. The next day, on March 17, 2024, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park will once again reopen. The opening of Typhoon Lagoon comes after the water theme park closed in November 2023 to make way for Blizzard Beach’s reopening. The two water parks have not been welcoming guests simultaneously for years.

Related: Man Hospitalized, Nearly Dies Following Disney World Water Park Accident

Blizzard Beach’s closure this coming weekend means it will be the last time guests will be able to experience attractions like Summit Plummet, Tike’s Peak, Runoff Rapids, and the Toboggan Racers for an extended period. Instead, the wave pool and lazy river will be back at Typhoon Lagoon when it reopens at 10 a.m. on March 17.

Blizzard Beach has had a turbulent time over the last few months as Florida navigates an unusual winter season. Not too long ago, the state issued advisories for a potent cold front working its way across Central Florida, and shortly after, record-breaking cloud cover took over the sky. From low temperatures to storms, the water parks in the Sunshine State have been closed often, and sometimes for multiple days.

Related: Woman Suing Disney World Over “Painful Wedgie”

As Typhoon Lagoon reopens, the water park may also face closures as “winter’s revenge” heads back to the state, bringing with it cooler temperatures mid-week. It is unexpected that Blizzard Beach will receive any major updates during its closure, and later in the year, it is likely that Typhoon Lagoon will once more shutter for the winter season.

The closing and reopening of the two water parks comes as Florida entertains a record-breaking Spring Break season. As reported by Orlando International Airport (MCO), 7.6 million travelers are expected to pass through MCO during the 44-day Spring Break period. This has already put a strain on the Disney World parks with limited availability and high-priced Genie+ selling out.

Will you be enjoying Typhoon Lagoon next week? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!