Man Hospitalized, Nearly Dies Following Disney World Water Park Accident

Quick-acting lifeguards reportedly saved a man’s life on Wednesday following an accident at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park.

According to a guest on the scene, Reddit user u/joinedredditforhelp, the adult man hit his head and fell unconscious in the Typhoon Lagoon Surf Pool, North America’s largest wave pool.

“[He] was in the wave pool and got his head smacked and knocked out in the water for a bit,” the witness wrote. “Asphyxiated on the water while unconscious and lifeguards revived him.”

Lifeguards stabilized the man before paramedics took him away.

“The individual did live and was able to be wheeled off,” the guest said. “A lot of concerned people watched the resuscitation efforts and got moved away before complete and [were] looking for answers and some closure. They did revive him and all is good.”

It’s unknown if the Disney Park guest is still in the hospital following the incident. Walt Disney World Resort did not issue a public statement about the incident.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.