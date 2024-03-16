Scandalous Disney District Allegations Creates Major Setback for Ron DeSantis

Ron DeSantis and his Disney District are dealing with significant setbacks concerning his Central Florida Tourism Oversight District (CFTOD). New scandalous allegations have created a world of hurt for the Florida Governor.

New CFTOD Allegations Puts Ron DeSantis and his Disney District on the Hot Seat

Disney has submitted fresh legal documents in the ongoing litigation concerning public records requests, which it initiated against the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District in December last year. In its lawsuit, Disney alleges numerous violations related to public records requests, including failing to produce, retain, and retrieve documents, all contravening Florida’s Public Records Act.

In the recently filed documents, Disney justifies its plea for immediate injunctive relief from the court. Specifically, Disney petitions the court to grant immediate injunctive relief and direct the CFTOD to conduct thorough forensic imaging of personal devices belonging to departing employees and Board Members. Additionally, Disney seeks to mandate employees to deactivate auto-delete functions on individual devices and prohibit using external messaging applications with auto-delete features.

In correspondence between Disney’s legal representatives and counsel for CFTOD dating back to January, Disney’s attorney asserts that previous communications from CFTOD “suggest a discriminatory treatment of public records requests from [Disney], in a retaliatory fashion.”

Recall that Disney CEO Bob Iger initially alleged retaliation against Disney. During the Annual Meeting of Shareholders last April, Iger claimed that DeSantis “opted to retaliate against [Disney]” following Disney’s voting rights revocation and installing his hand-picked Board to oversee the local taxing district encompassing Disney.

According to the timeline outlined for this lawsuit, all factual and expert discovery is expected to conclude by April 12, with a trial set for June 24. A separate lawsuit between the parties has recently been rescheduled for a hearing on July 25, indicating prolonged litigation for both sides. Furthermore, a third lawsuit is presently undergoing the appeals process.

The legal dispute between Disney and Governor DeSantis has been ongoing, particularly intensified after Walt Disney World Resort publicly opposed DeSantis’ “Don’t Say Gay Bill” in 2022 during the tenure of former Disney CEO Bob Chapek. Subsequently, tensions escalated when Governor Ron DeSantis assumed control of the former Reedy Creek Improvement District. The Walt Disney Company, led by current CEO Bob Iger, is actively engaging in these issues, signaling their determination to contest Governor DeSantis’ actions vigorously.

DeSantis is not the only one dealing with the House of Mouse. Trian Group and Blackwells Capital are investment firms attempting to snag some seats on the Disney Board of Directors.

Furthermore, several key officials have stepped down from numerous roles in Disney’s governing district, the CFTOD. The Board of Supervisors, appointed by Governor Ron DeSantis to oversee operations at Walt Disney World, appears to be experiencing a real-time unraveling as another member unexpectedly resigns from their position.

Administrator Glen Gilzean and Chairman Martin Garcia have both stepped down this week, leading to multiple speculations into why these officials are dropping like flies amid concerns of the CFTOD crumbling from within. With the latest news of these scandals being revealed, it might only be a matter of time before DeSantis and his governing district may be no longer.

Inside The Magic has contacted the CFTOD for comment and is awaiting a response.