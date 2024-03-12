Top DeSantis Advocate to Step Down as Head of Disney’s Governing District

In a stunning turn of events, Glen Gilzean, a DeSantis ally and Administrator of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District (CFTOD), is stepping down from his role as head of Disney’s governing district.

Desantis Ally to Step Down as Head of Disney’s Governing District

In an exclusive interview with local media outlet Spectrum News 13 Orlando, Central Florida Tourism Oversight District (CFTOD) Administrator Glen Gilzean revealed his decision to resign.

Gilzean’s announcement follows a period of speculation regarding his employment status, which remained undisclosed since Florida Governor Ron DeSantis appointed him as the Supervisor of Elections for Orange County.

While both Gilzean and the District’s PR department remained tight-lipped about the matter, Gilzean’s revelation sheds light on the impending change in leadership within the CFTOD. Coincidentally, Gilzean’s statement aligns with the expressed desire from Governor DeSantis’ office to appoint one of his longtime advisors to assume the CFTOD Administrator role.

Gilzean’s earlier social media post hinted at an impending transition, citing “unavailability” and the appointment of an acting director. However, the lack of transparency surrounding recent events has drawn criticism from District Board Members and the public. With no Disney allies or Disney supporters in sight within the special district, Gov DeSantis seeks to continue putting allies in places where he can keep control.

During the interview, Gilzean acknowledged the demanding nature of his dual roles, admitting to juggling responsibilities as District Administrator (with an annual salary of $400,000) and Supervisor of Elections (earning $205,000 annually). Initially referring to his departure as a “transition,” Gilzean confirmed his imminent departure and the appointment of a new District Administrator by the Board. The former Reedy Creek Improvement District Walt Disney Company governing district led by Florida Gov Ron DeSantis is seeking another DeSantis appointee to head the Disney District at Walt Disney World Resort.

Last week, Gilzean disclosed to Spectrum News 13 that he had not discussed the job transition with Governor Ron DeSantis. However, he did reveal that he sought advice from retired Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles.

Critics have swiftly raised concerns regarding Glen Gilzean’s appointment as Orange County Supervisor of Elections. Gilzean, a Republican, was selected to succeed Bill Cowles, a Democrat, in what is traditionally viewed as a nonpartisan position. Despite this, Gilzean emphasized to Spectrum News 13 that his primary objective is to guarantee the integrity of the electoral process by ensuring all votes are accurately counted.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, a media partner of Spectrum News, Governor Ron DeSantis has reportedly expressed his preference for the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District (CFTOD) Board, consisting of gubernatorial appointees, to appoint Stephanie Kopelousos as the new Administrator. Kopelousos, who most recently contributed to DeSantis’ presidential campaign, is being considered for the position.