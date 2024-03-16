Resort Update Made After Woman Dies Following Disney World Meal

A development has been made after one guest tragically died at Walt Disney World Resort shortly after eating what she presumed to be an allergy-free meal at a popular Disney Springs restaurant.

In October 2023, Kanokporn Tangsuan was visiting Walt Disney World Resort for a conference. While at Disney World, Tangsuan explored the parks and Disney Springs with her husband, Jeffrey Piccolo, and Piccolo’s mother, Jackie Piccolo.

Unfortunately, the trio’s vacation would end in tragedy after Tangsuan went into acute anaphylactic shock shortly after consuming a meal at the Raglan Road Irish pub restaurant in Disney Springs. In a lawsuit filed by her husband, Piccolo is suing various entities, including Disney Parks and Raglan Road, for the death of his wife.

Tangsuan had a severe allergy to dairy and nuts and, per the public court documents, allegedly asked the waiter at Raglan Road what food she could safely eat. After multiple conversations and confirmations, food arrived at the table, some with allergy flags, some without. Tangsuan and her family ate the meal, which consisted of vegan shepherd’s pie and corn fritters, among other items, and then departed.

Not long after, Tangsuan was unable to be reached by cellphone after going shopping separately. She self-administered an epinephrine pen after going into anaphylactic shock near Planet Hollywood and was taken to the hospital. Mr. Piccolo and his mother were told by another Disney World guest that Tangsuan had been rushed to the hospital, but upon arriving there, the pair were told she had passed away. An autopsy report confirmed that Tangsuan had elevated levels of nuts and dairy in her system and ruled the death as an accident.

42-year-old Kanokporn Tangusan was a medical doctor at NYU Langone in New York City, and the court case levied at Disney and Raglan Road is still ongoing.

However, a new development comes from outside of the courtroom. A new notice regarding allergies can now be seen on the official Raglan Road website.

“Kindly note that we are NOT a Gluten/Allergen free restaurant. We CANNOT guarantee that any dish we prepare is free from Gluten/Allergen or free from cross contact,” reads the disclaimer aimed at guests with food allergies. “Guests must notify their server of any allergy friendly requests.”

“A Manager will then discuss our Allergy Menu with you. Guests must use their own discretion to make informed choices based on their individual dietary needs,” the notice continues. “Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry or shellfish may increase your risk of foodborne illness.”

While there has been no official comment from The Walt Disney Company or Raglan Road regarding the incident, this recent change to the official website is most likely in response to the allergen-related death of Kanokporn Tangsuan.

Piccolo’s lawsuit on behalf of Tangsuan’s estate sees Walt Disney Parks and Resorts/Disney Springs and Great Irish Pubs Florida Inc/Raglan Road sued in excess of $50,000, with a demand for a jury trial.

