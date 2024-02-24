Disney World Sued After 42-Year-Old Doctor Tragically Dies From Meal at Resort

A 42-year-old woman died after consuming a meal at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Central Florida. An autopsy confirms the cause and result of her death.

In early October 2023, Kanokporn Tangsuan was visiting the Walt Disney World Resort for a conference. During her time there, Tangsuan took some time to enjoy the theme parks and the retail and recreation area, Disney Springs. On October 5, 2023, Tangsuan, along with her spouse, Jeffrey Piccolo, and mother-in-law, Jackie Piccolo, were at a meal at the Raglan Road Irish Pub at Disney Springs, which was where the beginnings of the tragic incident took place. Her husband is now suing Walt Disney Parks and Resorts/Disney Springs and Great Irish Pubs Florida Inc/Raglan Road in excess of $50,000.

Per public records acquired from the Orange Country Clerk of Court’s office, Tangsuan–who was a medical doctor at NYU Langone in New York–attended the popular Disney Springs location for a meal with her family, wherein, knowing she had a severe allergy to dairy and nuts, alerted the wait staff to her needs and requirements for allergen-free food.

“KANOKPORN TANGSUAN’s waiter went to ask the chef whether certain foods could be made allergen-free, and then he returned to KANOKPORN TANGSUAN’s table and confirmed that they could,” the court document reads. “He also guaranteed KANOKPORN TANGSUAN and JEFFREY PICCOLO that RAGLAN ROAD would prepare allergen-free food for KANOKPORN TANGSUAN.”

The records state that both Tangsuan and her husband questioned the waiter several more times if suitable food would be available for her to eat safely, to which the waiter “unequivocally assured them that the food would be allergen-free.” Tangsuan went on to order vegan shepherd’s pie, onion rings, corn fritters, and scallops but noted that some of the food arrived at the table without allergen-free flags in them.

Later, at around 8 p.m., Tangsuan and Jackie Piccolo went shopping in Disney Springs. The pair separated, and at approximately 8:45 p.m., Tangsuan entered Planet Hollywood, where she suffered a “severe acute allergic reaction from the food served at Raglan Road,” per the lawsuit records.

Tangsuan began having severe breathing difficulties and collapsed to the floor. 911 was called at around 8:46 p.m., where the dispatcher was advised that Tangsuan had self-administered an epi-pen. At the same time, Jackie Piccolo could not reach Tangsuan and returned to her son at the hotel. The pair attempted to contact Tangsuan again when another person answered and said that Tangsuan had been taken to the hospital. Jeffrey and Jackie Piccolo rushed to the hospital but were told that Tangsuan had unfortunately passed away.

“The medical examiner’s investigation determined that KANOKPORN TANGSUAN’s cause of death was as a result of anaphylaxis due to elevated levels of dairy and nut in her system,” the report concludes. The complaint alleges the negligence of Raglan Road and, by extension, the Walt Disney World Resort caused Kanokporn Tangsuan’s tragic death. Her estate and Mr. Piccolo have incurred all the damages provided by the Florida Wrongful Death Act, §768.21, Florida Statutes, including mental pain and suffering, loss of income, funeral expenses, and medical expenses.

The Plaintiffs seek damages “in excess of $50,000.00 plus costs, post-judgment interest, and further demands trial by jury on all issues so triable” for all four of the listed counts, as per the complaint document dated February 22, 2024.

In an autopsy report acquired by Gabrielle Russon at Florida Politics, it can be seen that Kanokporn Tangsuan’s death was deemed an accident.

“In consideration of the circumstances surrounding the death, and after examination of the body, toxicology analysis, microscopic analysis, immunology, and review of the available medical records, it is my opinion that the death of Kanokporn Tangsuan, a 42-year-old female witnessed to use an epinephrine pen, become unresponsive, and transported to the hospital is the result of anaphylaxis,” the report from Chief Medical Examiner, Joshua D. Stephany, MD., reads.

The lawsuit as a result of this tragic death is still ongoing.

