Disney Allegedly “Breached Legal Duties” as Minor Suffers in Incident at Resort

The Walt Disney World Resort is being sued in a lawsuit that alleges the House of Mouse breached their legal duties, which led to a minor suffering from lasting injuries, including permanent bodily injuries, disfigurement, and disability.

For many, a trip to the Walt Disney World Resort is a magical time. From experiencing the theme parks of Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom to the water parks Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon to the many activities across the plethora of hotels and resorts, Disney World is often atop many must-go destination lists.

However, it is not always magic and happiness on a Disney World vacation, as sometimes incidents can occur that ruin the experience. This is what happened to a young guest after he suffered a fall while away with his family.

In a lawsuit filing that commenced on September 11, 2023, it is revealed that a minor suffered a fall while on vacation at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort at Walt Disney World. On behalf of her son, Jaxson Allen, Courtney Allen is seeking compensation and a jury trial for the incident that happened in October 2019.

The filed complaint, which can be located on the public Orange County Clerk website, alleges that Disney Parks was negligent in their due diligence to keep their guests safe while on the property. On October 11, 2019, Jaxson Allen suffered a fall at the Caribbean Beach Resort due to slipping on water and ice on the ground. The complaint includes concerns over Disney’s negligence in clearing the area appropriately and informing guests of its presence, in not maintaining the premises in a safe condition, and in failing to conduct inspections of areas that might pose risks to guests.

“As a direct and proximate result of negligence of the Defendant, the Plaintiff has suffered permanent bodily injuries and resulting pain and suffering, disability, disfigurement, loss of capacity for the enjoyment of life, expense of hospitalization, medical and rehabilitative treatment, loss of earnings, loss of ability to earn money, and the aggravation of a previously existing condition,” the court document reads. “These losses are permanent, and Plaintiff will continue to suffer these losses in the future.”

The filed complaint goes on to add that the Plaintiff “demands judgment against the Defendant, DISNEY, for all damages, costs, attorney’s fees and any other relief to which the Plaintiff may be entitled, and Plaintiff demands a trial by jury of all issues.”

The complaint action is for damages in excess of $50,000. At present, the lawsuit is still ongoing.

This is not the first time a complaint on maintenance or negligence has reared its head. Over the years, Disney has been sued over other health and safety issues, including a woman who tripped over wires at a Disney hotel, a minor who was hit by an umbrella in severe winds, and another guest who injured themselves while using the swimming pool facilities at another Disney resort.

