Disney In Trouble After Minor Struck By Flying Object During Storm

Disney Parks are a place of memory-making and magic, but for one Disney World Guest, a horrific incident left her scarred for life and launching a lawsuit against The Walt Disney Company.

Walt Disney World (Orlando, Central Florida) has just wrapped its 50th anniversary celebrations and, as such, enters a new era. That era is currently being marred by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is throwing all the legislature he can at CEO Bob Iger and his Disney empire following the fallout of the colloquially called, Don’t Say Gay bill. This is a battle currently being fought over the seemingly untethered Reedy Creek Improvement District, or as it is now named, the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District.

But while that war is being waged, Disney fans from all over the globe descend on the Orlando Resort to experience four theme parks (Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios), two water parks (Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park), and the Disney Springs area.

There is a lot to do at the Disney Resort. From rides like Space Mountain and the new TRON Lightcycle / Run to dining and shopping, Disney World offers multiple experiences for all types of Guests.

One thing a Guest does not expect, though, when visiting Disney World is having to launch a lawsuit against the House of Mouse after a scary incident left them with a low quality of life, injury, and emotional distress.

A new court record, acquired from the public Orange County Clerk’s office shows that one Disney World Guest was struck by an unsecured umbrella during a storm, leaving her with a head injury, among other ailments.

The defendant, Rebecca Langston, is the mother of the victim Gabriella Langston and is suing Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, Inc. doing business as Disney’s Wide World of Sports, seeking damages in excess of $50,000.

The incident took place around May 12, 2019, with Ms. Langston suing for “endangerment of the public” and “failing to secure and maintain property and premises.”

Court records show that Ms. Langston is alleging that Disney failed to secure a number of outdoor umbrellas prior to a storm landing at the Resort, meaning when the storm hit, “the wind blew several umbrellas into the air and at people nearby.”

Ms. Langston’s daughter was one of these people. The umbrella struck the minor and caused a head injury — among other things. The records state “she suffered pain, inconvenience, and physical impairment,” which forms the basis of the litigation.

The complaint details the actions that Disney should have taken to protect its Guests. As a result of not doing so, Gabriella Langston suffered and is currently suffering from bodily injury, humiliation, loss of capacity for the enjoyment of life, financial expense, and pain.

The defendants are seeking a jury trial, and at the time of publication, the case is still ongoing.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time a Disney World Guest has sued Disney Parks for incident and injury. From pool slide incidents to tripping over wires, Disney isn’t always magical for everyone, and some end up locked in litigation with the Mickey Mouse corporation for months and months.

