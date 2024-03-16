A recent Disneyland change has sparked controversy, causing the park to update its Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway attraction.

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disneyland has had several issues since opening early last year. From animatronics breaking down to props being broken or missing, the Disneyland version of the attraction that replaced the Great Movie Ride at Walt Disney World’s Hollywood Studios had a rough first year.

The attraction caught some attention last month when a post made its way around Disney social media featuring new signage and an apparently new policy. The sign informed riders that there were to be five guests to a row and implied that parties could be split up or added to other parties to help with ride efficiency.

In addition to the sign, tape was placed across the rows to create five distinct seats for riders. The post on X/Twitter drew a lot of upset Disney fans who clearly agreed on one thing: there is no way five grown adults can comfortably fit in a single row.

After a few weeks of backlash, the tape was removed from the seats but @DisneyScoopGuy has provided yet another update for fans: “The tape is still gone but they’re back to forcing multiple groups to cram in and ride Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway together at Disneyland. Any ride that throws you around violently (Daisy’s conga) shouldn’t be forcing guests to slam into each other in a limited space.”

The tape is still gone but they’re back to forcing multiple groups to cram in and ride Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway together at Disneyland. Any ride that throws you around violently (Daisy’s conga) shouldn’t be forcing guests to slam into each other in a limited space. https://t.co/jnDisdhseC pic.twitter.com/sY5rSX0IA6 — Matt DH (@DisneyScoopGuy) March 13, 2024

Originally, the policy seemed to be enforced in an effort to help quicken the load time and shorten wait times for guests waiting to ride. However, others stated that the policy had always been in place, but had never been outwardly promoted to guests. Technically, the ride does seem to be built to accommodate four riders per row, although @DisneyScoopGuy does raise a valid point.

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway is known for sudden and violent starts, stops, and turns, especially during the scene where Daisy teaches a conga dancing class. This can cause riders to be thrown into each other and was the main point of outrage when the five per row policy was put in place.

Many complained about being forced to sit next to a stranger after a hot and sweaty day in the parks while others just expressed a general discomfort about having to sit so closely to another person. Thankfully, it seems as though Disneyland has relaxed on that policy just a bit, instead allowing an average of four riders per row to be seated on each vehicle.

Have you ridden Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway? What do you think of it?