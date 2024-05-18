Disney Installs New Safety Warning for Guests Riding Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

Walt Disney World has issued a new warning about one of its most exciting new attractions.

While the Walt Disney World Resort is constantly changing and evolving, few additions and expansions have been as exciting to follow as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure in Magic Kingdom. Announced back in 2020, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure replaces Splash Mountain, which closed at the start of 2023.

This legendary log flume ride entertained guests for decades, but after years of controversy and backlash, Disney finally pulled the plug. The company revealed that both Walt Disney World and Disneyland versions of Splash Mountain would close permanently in 2023 to make way for a brand-new experience based on Disney’s 2011 animated film The Princess and the Frog.

While the track layout, ride vehicles, and show building are all reused for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, the story, theming, music, and characters will be completely different than Splash Mountain. The interior portions of the ride have remained top secret, but the exterior of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure provides guests with a jaw-dropping new icon to gaze at while strolling through Frontierland.

The anticipation to ride Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is at an all-time high, with Disney recently revealing the opening date for the new ride. Ahead of this opening date, Walt Disney World has posted a new warning for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, making sure visitors know what they are getting themselves into if they choose to ride.

Much like Splash Mountain, a new warning sign can be seen on the massive doors that guests pass as they enter the queue for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

The sign reads, “Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is a turbulent flume adventure with high speeds, heights, and sudden drops and stops.”

While the story, music, and animatronics were all important parts of the experience, for many, the drop was always the biggest draw to Splash Mountain, and the same can be said about Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. The ride’s drop is iconic, plunging guests down a massive 50-foot drop. This part of the ride is staying, of course, but Disney is making sure guests know exactly what to expect on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

The sign continues, informing guests about what to do when they are riding. “Pull down on lap bar, stow items, remain seated!”

This warning is exactly the same one that used to be found on Splash Mountain.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will open at the Magic Kingdom on June 28, 2024, and guests could not be more excited to finally take the 50-foot plunge. Annual Passholder previews have already been announced, and select guests will get to ride the new attraction early in the weeks leading up to the official opening day.

A version of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will also open at Disneyland later this year, though an official opening date has yet to be revealed.

The attraction is presumed to be the exact same, though, as was the case with Splash Mountain, Disneyland’s version features ride vehicles with space for one guest per row instead of two like Magic Kingdom’s.

Will you be riding Tiana’s Bayou Adventure this summer? Will you miss Splash Mountain?