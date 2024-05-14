Disney World Called To Suspend Coaster Operations, New Updates Reveal

Walt Disney World Resort has a growing issue on its hands, at least with one particular beloved roller coaster.

When fans think about Walt Disney World Resort, it’s easy for their mind to wander to iconic dark attractions like Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, and “it’s a small world”, but there are also a host of thrilling attractions and roller coasters on the property of Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios for guests to enjoy, as well.

Perhaps none more iconic than Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.

Since its unveiling at EPCOT in Walt Disney World Resort two years ago, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind has rapidly become a standout attraction, drawing massive crowds eager to experience its cutting-edge ride technology and engaging storytelling, themed around the popular Marvel franchise.

However, a growing concern among Disney World guests about the preshow process is beginning to tarnish the otherwise stellar reputation of this cosmic adventure.

The issue primarily revolves around the chaotic scenes observed in the preshow areas. Disturbing videos have surfaced online, such as one shared by Twitter user @LeetMor, which Inside the Magic previously covered. It showcases Disney park guests forcibly prying doors open in an attempt to shortcut their way into the line queue.

This misconduct not only compromises safety but also disrupts the narrative flow intended to enhance the immersive experience of the ride.

Lmao watch the entire preshow room leave immediately after the walls lifted up pic.twitter.com/aNbj4pyvdY — meet n’ leet (@LeetMor) April 21, 2024

As frustrations mount, Disney World guests are calling for Disney to halt normal operations or to revamp the preshow strategy entirely.

One frequent visitor expressed their discontent, stating, “Not sure if I’m the only one who feels this way but I absolutely dislike the preshow for Cosmic Rewind. The ride is the best on property but I just can’t stand listening to the preshow anymore. I get that the preshow is part of the line but I rather just wait in the line without the hectic annoying mess that the preshow is.”

Another guest pointed out the redundancy in the preshow content, which becomes evident to those who visit multiple times: “It would be cool if the preshow had variations like the songs that you get. We rode it 4 times on our last trip and by our third time, I was over the ‘does anyone know what people from EPCOT call themselves??’”

Despite these critiques, it’s important to note that first-time visitors often have a different perspective. “I’m with you, almost 100%. However, most people, the vast majority, don’t get to re-ride it often enough to get to the point of hating it. The first couple times, the pre-show is actually pretty great, especially for kids, every first-timer I’ve ridden with loved it, well aside from the ramp rush/crush,” shared another park-goer.

These voices echo a broader sentiment that while Cosmic Rewind offers an innovative and thrilling ride experience, the preshow component may benefit from a redesign to better accommodate and engage its diverse audience.

Suggestions from the community include implementing a system more akin to those used in international Disney parks, such as Tokyo Disney, where preshow crowd control is handled with marked efficiency and respect for personal space.

Disney has not yet officially responded to these concerns, but the continued high demand for the attraction underscores its importance as a key feature of EPCOT. Moving forward, Disney faces the challenge of balancing operational efficiency with guest satisfaction. How they address these issues will not only impact the longevity and success of Cosmic Rewind but could also influence future attractions across their global theme parks, particularly as we’re about to begin seeing expansions at both Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Interestingly enough, Cosmic Rewind isn’t the only coaster to find itself as a “hot-button” topic within the Disney community as of late. Over at Magic Kingdom, TRON Lightcycle / Run has experienced a myriad of issues.

Numerous guests have noticed obvious weathering to already hit the Tomorrowland attraction, despite it only being open for a year. In addition, TRON Lightcycle / Run has experienced its fair share of criticism over the shortness of its ride-– which is currently only available by Virtual Queue or Individual Lightning Lane purchase– leading to many guests calling it “underwhelming.”

What do you think of the issues facing Cosmic Rewind? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!