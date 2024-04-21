Safety Hazard: Disney World Coaster Called To Cease Operations

It has been just two years since Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind opened at EPCOT in Walt Disney World Resort, but there is a growing guest problem happening inside the popular attraction.

If you visit EPCOT, three relatively new attractions will be on your “must-visit” list. First, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, which opened in 2021, is located in France. Second, there’s Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, a walkthrough adventure that opened last year. And, finally, there’s the crown jewel of the Disney World park: Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.

While Walt Disney World Resort continues to see massive crowds flood the attraction, a known safety hazard has emerged, and it happens well before you ever board the attraction. Recently, @LeetMor shared a video of Disney World guests prying the door open in the preshow room at Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind as a way to break into the line queue early.

Lmao watch the entire preshow room leave immediately after the walls lifted up pic.twitter.com/aNbj4pyvdY — meet n’ leet (@LeetMor) April 21, 2024

As a result of this bad guest behavior, many fans have called on Disney to cease normal operations of the attraction and, instead, find a new way to ensure that guests aren’t breaking the rules and, in some cases, even trampling other guests in a scurried hope to somehow bypass a portion of the wait. One guest said that the problems start well before you even get to the Transporter Room and that it has “gotten too rowdy.”

“Does anyone know what they call themselves?” There’s always about 5 or 6 people who yell out “Alcoholics!” Finally in the transporter room it’s shoulder to shoulder on the far right side of the room. People aren’t even watching the pre show anymore. When (and if) the lights go out for the transporter effect, if you don’t start moving towards the doors, you’re going to be pushed over in the dark (the room hasn’t gone completely dark the last two times I’ve been on it, ruining the effect. Is this deliberate because people have started moving towards the doors while it’s still dark? Did someone get pushed over and injured?). Lastly, when the doors open, it’s practically a sprint to he loading area. If you’re in a group, you better be holding hands, because it’s gotten too rowdy.”

Another guest said that more effective crowd control has been done at other Disney parks around the world.

“I just had a trip to Tokyo Disney and now I’m going to be annoyed at how the American parks implement crowd control,” they said. “They had a system of making the ‘automagic’ doors area light up before they opened while also always having a cast member or two making sure every body was lining up WITHOUT smooshing, crushing, etc. Only once the cast members had cleared the area did those doors open.”

Not only is this bad guest behavior potentially dangerous, but it can also cause malfunctions in the attraction itself. This is why so many guests are looking to Walt Disney World Resort to change its normal operations and to find a way to more effectively control some of the issues that are being seen with crowds at this attraction, in particular.

Heard from CMs that the doors malfunction frequently because of guests doing this! — meet n’ leet (@LeetMor) April 21, 2024

Because of its popularity, Cosmic Rewind has quickly become a “hot ticket” item inside the Disney Park. To ride the attraction, you must either snag a boarding group from the Virtual Queue, which drops every morning at 7:00 a.m. and then again at 1:00 p.m., or you must purchase an Individual Lightning Lane pass, which can be found in the same area that you’ll purchase Disney Genie+ through the My Disney Experience app.

Keep in mind, though, that the availability for both the Individual Lightning Lane passes and Virtual Queue boarding groups is limited.

At this time, Cosmic Rewind is still functioning the same as it has been since opening. Though it might not be realistic for Disney World to change the way the attraction operates the preshow currently, it is important to show courtesy to other guests and Disney Cast Members, whether it be waiting in line, watching a preshow, or walking through the streets of Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Has this been an issue for you at Cosmic Rewind? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!