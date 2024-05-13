Disney World Guests Sent High Alert: Unexpected Hazard Shuts Down Area

If you’re visiting Walt Disney World Resort in the near future, you need to know that not everything is operating completely normally.

At Walt Disney World Resort, the magic never stops evolving. Amidst the anticipation for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure set to open on June 28, 2024, replacing the beloved Splash Mountain in Magic Kingdom Park, and “Blue Sky” projects like “Beyond Big Thunder Mountain,” there’s always something new on the horizon.

However, it’s not just attractions that are transforming; Disney’s constant renewal extends to Disney World guest services and amenities as well. Recently, Disney has alerted its visitors about some unexpected closures that could impact their stay, particularly for those flying into Florida to enjoy the iconic resort.

One of the most cherished experiences for guests staying in the Disney Springs Resort Area is the complimentary water taxi service. This delightful amenity, available at Disney’s Old Key West, Disney’s Saratoga Springs, Disney’s Port Orleans- Riverside, and Disney’s Port Orleans- French Quarter, offers a charming and convenient route to Disney Springs.

However, since April 28, 2024, this transportation option has been temporarily unavailable due to unforeseen circumstances. Disney has cited low water levels in Florida as the reason for this interruption, an issue that may not typically be on a vacationer’s radar like inclement weather might be.

To accommodate the inconvenience, Disney has promptly arranged alternative bus transportation to Disney Springs from the affected resorts. While the change may disrupt some vacation plans, Disney’s adept handling of such issues showcases its commitment to guest satisfaction and service continuity.

Further complicating the experience for guests at Disney’s Port Orleans French Quarter is the closure of the Doubloon Lagoon Pool. This pool, known for its vibrant Mardi Gras theme and fun-filled water features, had just reopened in March following a significant refurbishment intended to enhance its facilities. Unfortunately, it’s been shut down again for “unexpected maintenance,” a move necessary to ensure the safety and quality of the guest experience, though surely disappointing for many.

Disney has been proactive in notifying guests with upcoming reservations about this closure, minimizing surprises upon arrival.

As an alternative, visitors are encouraged to use the Ol’ Man Island Pool at Port Orleans Riverside, another excellent water recreation option within the resort. Shuttle services between the two hotels are provided from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., ensuring that guests can easily access the amenities and continue to enjoy their stay without too much hassle.

The spa and children’s activity area at Port Orleans French Quarter remains open, maintaining normal operating hours from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. These facilities offer a range of relaxing and engaging activities that can help make up for the pool’s temporary closure.

These closures at Disney World underscore a broader theme within the resort: the necessity of adaptability and continuous improvement. Whether it’s through revamping classic attractions or maintaining the high standards of resort facilities, Disney is committed to providing a premier vacation experience. Even when faced with unexpected challenges, the resort strives to handle transitions smoothly and keep the magic alive for all Disney park guests.

What expansions are on the horizon for Walt Disney World?

As we already mentioned, the next major opening for Walt Disney World Resort will take place at Magic Kingdom next month when Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opens. The new attraction, which has begun rider testing, will pick up right where the movie left off.

“You’ll join Princess Tiana on an adventure through the bayou as she prepares to host a one-of-a-kind celebration during Mardi Gras season where everyone is welcome,” Disney shared. “Along the way, you will see some familiar faces, make new friends and travel through the bayou into the next chapter of Tiana’s story. Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will also feature original music and some familiar tunes from the beloved movie, and so much more … including an incredibly thrilling 50-foot drop!”

Once the water flume attraction opens, we’ll turn our eyes to Disney’s Animal Kingdom, where some major construction is set to take place next. The Disney World park has already confirmed that It’s Tough to be a Bug! will close to make way for a Zootopia-themed attraction. In addition, DinoLand, U.S.A., is expected to be completely overhauled.

At this time, Disney hasn’t offered any more insight as to what else could be on the horizon.

Will these closures affect your Disney World vacation? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!