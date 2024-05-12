Get Your Ponchos Ready, Disney Has Released an Opening Date for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

Goodbye, Splash Mountain, Hello Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

For over a year, we’ve waited for this moment, and now it’s finally here! Walt Disney World has released exciting details surrounding the opening of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World Resort.

Although controversially replacing a fan-favorite in Splash Mountain, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure has created a ton of excitement at Magic Kingdom as external décor has popped up thanks to hard-at-work Walt Disney Imagineering crews. Although we knew it was coming, we now have an exact date on the opening thanks to Walt Disney World and Scott Gustin on X, formerly Twitter!

NEW: Tiana’s Bayou Adventure officially opens in Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort on June 28. pic.twitter.com/PQIWuBUnJ3 — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) May 12, 2024

That’s right. Tiana’s new ride will officially open to the public on June 28 at Magic Kingdom Park in Walt Disney World. In a little over a month, guests to Magic Kingdom will be able to ride along with Princess Tiana, Prince Naveen, Mama Odie, and more characters made famous in the 2009 animated Disney feature Princess and the Frog.

What to Expect from Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

Embark on a whimsical journey through the enchanting world of Princess Tiana with Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Walt Disney World. Join Princess Tiana and Prince Naveen as they guide you through the mystical bayou of New Orleans, filled with vibrant colors, lively music, and delightful surprises.

As you step into this immersive experience, prepare to encounter beloved characters from The Princess and the Frog, such as Mama Odie, Louis the jazz-loving alligator, and the charming firefly, Ray. Feel the joy and excitement as you explore Tiana’s Palace, taste delicious New Orleans cuisine, and dance to the rhythm of jazz music.

While on this adventure, look for special appearances by Disney Imagineers, who have brought this magical world to life with their creativity and attention to detail. Be ready to be swept away by the spirit of New Orleans as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure showcases the rich culture and history of this vibrant city.

With its immersive storytelling, engaging attractions, and unforgettable encounters, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is a must-visit experience for guests of all ages at Walt Disney World. Get ready to make memories that will last a lifetime on this enchanting journey through the heart of the bayou.

Replacing Splash Mountain

As guests bid farewell to Splash Mountain last year, many have eagerly anticipated the new adventures that await them in the vibrant world of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Disney continues to push the boundaries of imagination and storytelling, ensuring that the parks’ magic lives on for generations to come.

Of course the change didn’t come with little controversy. Many loudly voiced their displeasure about changing the iconic ride at Magic Kingdom and Disneyland, although it is still available at some international Disneyland Parks.

Despite the sadness or agreement on whether or not Splash Mountain should still exist, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is on its way, coming June 28th to Frontierland in Walt Disney World. Get ready to roll on down the bayou, we know we’ll be there!

Media and Annual Passholder Previews

Soft openings for media members and Annual Passholders are likely coming as well, so keep an eye on your emails. Although nothing concrete has been sent, Disney almost always invites its special guests to pre-opening previews of new attractions to showcase the hard work of its Disney Imagineers.

In addition, guests can expect long wait times for the new attraction. Unseating Tron: Legacy Lightcycle Run, and Tiana’s will draw huge crowds after its controversy-fueled retheme from Splash Mountain over the last year.

The attraction, which has been closed for a while, has garnered a ton of attention, and Frontierland will certainly be busy. With that being said, it’s also unclear if Disney will utilize a virtual queue for the opening. All we know is that there had better be beignets available somewhere nearby! Happy riding, friends!