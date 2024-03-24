New Changes to Disney Bus Service Could Greatly Impact Wait Times

Big changes are on the way for Walt Disney World.

Related: Disney Revives Two “Canceled” Marvel Projects

According to reports, some major changes are on the way for transportation within the Walt Disney World Resort. Buses are a great way to navigate the Walt Disney World Resort, but are far from the only way guests can traverse “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” aside from buses, guests can hop aboard the iconic Monorail for a scenic trip around Walt Disney World. The Monorail takes guests to and from both Magic Kingdom and EPCOT, as well as several hotels across the resort, such as Disney’s Polynesian Village and Disney’s Contemporary. The Monorail offers guests a futuristic yet vintage method of transport. The Monorail is something that has carried above across multiple Disney resorts and can be found at Walt Disney World, Disneyland, and Tokyo Disney.

The Disney Skyliner is by far one of the most convenient methods of transportation in Walt Disney World. First opening in 2019, the Disney Skyliner completely changed the way guests travel around Walt Disney World, providing fast stops to several locations, like EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, as well as some of Disney World’s most popular hotels, such as Disney’s Pop Century and Disney’s Art of Animation.

Guests can also get to and from locations in Walt Disney World by boats and ferries. Guests who wish to walk can utilize various walking paths along the way, though we don’t blame you if you wish to sit back and relax and let someone else do the driving after a long day at Magic Kingdom Disney’s Animal Kingdom. However, new reports indicate Disney will greatly be upgrading its bus service, which could have massive implications for future guests.

Related: Thousands of Orlando Theme Park Vacations Axed Following Airport Notice

According to Orlando Theme Park News, new buses will be added to Walt Disney World’s fleet. According to the report, Disney World is seeking to increase its fleet of buses by nearly 100 new vehicles by 2024. The report does not give out any more information but states that Disney will reveal more details soon. This news follows the expansion of the Walt Disney World bus service in the summer of 2023.

Buses stop at every hotel around the Walt Disney World Resort on a consistent basis. Guests waiting at the various bus stops can expect to see a bus in about 20 minutes. This method of transport is free to all Walt Disney World guests and takes guests to all four theme parks, both water parks and even Disney Springs, the resort’s massive dining and shopping district. With nearly 100 new buses set to be added, guests can expect their wait time to be trimmed down even more, providing them with more time to spend inside Walt Disney World.

Along with Disney’s bus service, guests can also access more private transportation, like Disney’s Minie Van service.