Disney World Relaunches Previously Closed Transportation Service

Over at Walt Disney World (WDW), a transportation service returns for all guests following a limited-time closure.

The Disney World Skyliner Returns After Scheduled Refurbishment

Inside The Magic reported on the Disney World Skyliner closing last week and reopening this week. A message was sent out to all guests through the WDW website saying the following:

From January 16, 2024 through January 21, 2024, Disney Skyliner will be closed for routine maintenance. Disney Skyliner service to and from Disney’s Riviera Resort and International Gateway at EPCOT will remain closed through January 27, 2024. During this time, complimentary bus service will be available.

As of 7:30 in the morning today, the EPCOT Skyliner station is back in operation. It’s typical for beloved Disney attractions and activities to undergo routine maintenance during this season. With the holiday crowds now dispersed, it presents an ideal opportunity to revitalize various attractions, rides, and more. However, other reports indicated that the entire Skyliner system was fully operational.

The Disney Skyliner at the Walt Disney World Resort is now open on all lines following its scheduled refurbishment. pic.twitter.com/3SngJAKtpC — Just Ask Danny (@just_ask_danny) January 26, 2024

Reports show that the system is now fully operational for all guests at WDW. The Skyliner does boast in popularity from people worldwide who come to Disney in Orlando to experience this means of transportation.

The Disney Skyliner, a gondola lift system inaugurated in 2019, is at the Walt Disney World Resort in Bay Lake, Florida. An integral component of the Disney Transport system, it establishes connections among four resorts and two parks. This aerial transportation method facilitates the transportation of guests from specific Disney Resort hotels to key destinations, including EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and other points within the expansive Walt Disney World Resort complex.

The Disney Skyliner line to EPCOT from Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort & Disney’s Riviera Resort will reopen tomorrow, one day earlier than scheduled. Bus transportation will not be available as the Skyliner will be reopened. pic.twitter.com/Ue833U9Lij — Just Ask Danny (@just_ask_danny) January 26, 2024

The EPCOT Disney Skyliner Line from Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort opened an entire day ahead of schedule, as reported by Just Ask Danny on social media several hours ago.

As a reminder to all guests at the Caribbean Beach Resort today: Bus transportation services will not be operational as the Skyliner is now open.

Whether visiting Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, Magic Kingdom, or Animal Kingdom, any Disney park has what you’re looking for. Stay onsite at one of the Disney Resorts, like the Caribbean Beach Resort, an Animation Resort, the Riviera Resort, Pop Century Resort, and more. The Walt Disney Company offers guests various transportation services in its parks, including busses, shuttles, skyliners, monorails, and more.

