Disney World Transportation System Now Out of Commission

A Disney World transportation system is now out of commission at the theme parks.

This Disney Transportation System Is Now Closed Through the End of January

If you were hoping to board the Skyliner at Disney World, you might want to rearrange your plans as the transportation system is now under a refurbishment that looks to last through the end of the month.

At the start of the month, Inside The Magic reported on the Disney World Skyliner closing down, and the day has finally arrived. The official Disney World website has alerted all guests that this means of transportation will be out of commission through January 27 for portions of Disney World.

From January 16, 2024 through January 21, 2024, Disney Skyliner will be closed for routine maintenance. Disney Skyliner service to and from Disney’s Riviera Resort and International Gateway at EPCOT will remain closed through January 27, 2024. During this time, complimentary bus service will be available.

A Little Information About the Skyliner

The Disney Skyliner is a gondola lift system that opened in 2019 at Walt Disney World Resort in Bay Lake, Florida. It’s part of the Disney Transport system and connects four resorts and two parks. The Skyliner takes guests from select Disney Resort hotels to EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and other destinations within the Walt Disney World Resort complex.

The Skyliner is accessible, practical, and cute. It joins other free transportation options at the parks, hotels, and entertainment areas, including buses, ferryboats, and monorails.

The closure of the Skyliner is nothing to be concerned about, as this is the annual scheduled maintenance conducted around this time each year.