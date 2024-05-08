Disney Denies Opening Day Announcement for Tiana in Magic Kingdom

Disney has once again neglected to reveal the opening day of one of its most controversial attractions.

First announced in 2020, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is shaping up to become one of Disney’s most exciting and controversial theme park expansions of all time. The ride replaces Disney’s legendary log flume adventure, Splash Mountain, which had entertained guests for decades.

The decision to close Splash Mountain came after decades of controversy, all of which stemmed from the ride’s source of inspiration, a little Disney film called Song of the South. This movie has been condemned for its portrayal of African Americans and its problematic themes. The movie was stripped from store shelves over the years, with no official copy being sold. Song of the South is also not found on Disney’s DIsney+ streaming service, with the company effectively erasing it from history.

However, Splash Mountain took heavy inspiration and influence from this film, placing it in a very tricky spot. Somewhere around 2018, Disney decided to finally pull the plug and began working on plans for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

This new attraction will soon be featured at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resorts, with Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opening sometime this summer at the Magic Kingdom. However, as of May 8, fans are still waiting for an official opening day to be revealed, with Disney keeping its cards very close to the vest regarding this new attraction.

The Walt Disney Company held an earnings call earlier this week, with CEO Bob Iger discussing various projects and plans for the future. These ranged from news about the Marvel Cinematic Universe to Disney’s entertainment platforms. However, one project was noticeably missing: Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

While this call would have made for a great opportunity to officially unveil Tiana’s Bayou Adventure’s opening date, nothing was mentioned about this new ride.

Cast member and guest previews are expected to start in June, but without an official opening day, it’s hard not to feel slightly frustrated, especially considering this new ride is nearly six years in the making.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is one of several exciting projects currently underway at the Disney theme parks. Earlier this year, Disney’s own Bob Iger announced that a second version of its incredibly popular Pandora – The World of Avatar land is being developed for the original Disneyland Resort.

Also in the works is an entire overhaul of DinoLand U.S.A. at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. This project dates back several years and has been changed significantly since it was originally announced. Disney executive Josh D’Amaro first stated that DinoLand U.S.A. would retheme to feature experiences based on Disney’s Zootopia and Moana franchises, but current plans indicate that these properties have been swapped for Encanto and Indiana Jones.

Are you excited to ride Tiana’s Bayou Adventure?